Fourth of July festivals slated across southern Adirondacks

QUEENSBURY | Patriotism, picnics, parades, festivals, fireworks and family fun will be prominent throughout the southeastern Adirondacks this week, as Fourth of July celebrations and other events are held with a hospitable hometown spirit. The array of events includes:

MONDAY, JULY 2

ATHOL — Thurman’s Concert in the Park series begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 2 with the renowned Marty Wendell performing onstage at Veterans’ Memorial Field behind the town hall in Athol.

Wendell performs rockabilly, blues, folk, country, pop and gospel idioms. He toured with Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and the Statler Brothers. Bring a blanket or a chair. The concert is held under cover; refreshments are available.

TICONDEROGA — The “Best Fourth of the North” continues today through Saturday, July 7 with various activities including rides, vendors and food in Bicentennial Park. Featured Monday is a “patriotic bash” including dancing to music of Deejay Cruz.

TUESDAY, JULY 3

STONY CREEK — The Town of Stony Creek kicks off its weekly "Music in the Park" concert series at 7 p.m. on July 3 with Randy Rollman, a master at the steel guitar, along with his comrades. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

HAGUE — Favorite local band Calamity Rock band will be providing music at the Hague Town Beach Park beginning at 6 p.m. on July 3. Fireworks follow at 9:30 p.m. or so. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Rain site is the Hague Community Center.

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony performs its “Summer Pops” in concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 in Crandall Park at 575 Glen St., Glens Falls. Children’s activities, food vendors are featured. Fireworks follow the concert. Bring lawn chairs or blanket.

TICONDEROGA — “Best Fourth of the North” continues July 3 with amusement rides from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., a firematics competition between fire companies from 4-7 p.m., and a concert of classic and contemporary rock music from 6-10 p.m. by the Willie Playmore Band.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

LAKE GEORGE — Ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence, 11 a.m. at Fort William Henry.

LAKE GEORGE — Join the tens of thousands of people that annually descend on Lake George Village for their annual spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show over the lake that begins at 9:30 p.m. Shepard Park is the main viewing site, although spectators gather all over to see the aerial show, visible for miles. Parking and traffic is a problem, so village officials suggest that spectators arrive before 6 p.m.