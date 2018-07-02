Fourth of July festivals slated across southern Adirondacks

QUEENSBURY | Patriotism, picnics, parades, festivals, fireworks and family fun will be prominent throughout the southeastern Adirondacks this week, as Fourth of July celebrations and other events are held with a hospitable hometown spirit. The array of events includes:
MONDAY, JULY 2
ATHOL — Thurman’s Concert in the Park series begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 2 with the renowned Marty Wendell performing onstage at Veterans’ Memorial Field behind the town hall in Athol.
Wendell performs rockabilly, blues, folk, country, pop and gospel idioms. He toured with Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and the Statler Brothers. Bring a blanket or a chair. The concert is held under cover; refreshments are available.
TICONDEROGA — The “Best Fourth of the North” continues today through Saturday, July 7 with various activities including rides, vendors and food in Bicentennial Park. Featured Monday is a “patriotic bash” including dancing to music of Deejay Cruz.
TUESDAY, JULY 3
STONY CREEK — The Town of Stony Creek kicks off its weekly "Music in the Park" concert series at 7 p.m. on July 3 with Randy Rollman, a master at the steel guitar, along with his comrades. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
HAGUE — Favorite local band Calamity Rock band will be providing music at the Hague Town Beach Park beginning at 6 p.m. on July 3. Fireworks follow at 9:30 p.m. or so. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Rain site is the Hague Community Center.
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony performs its “Summer Pops” in concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 in Crandall Park at 575 Glen St., Glens Falls. Children’s activities, food vendors are featured. Fireworks follow the concert. Bring lawn chairs or blanket.
TICONDEROGA — “Best Fourth of the North” continues July 3 with amusement rides from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., a firematics competition between fire companies from 4-7 p.m., and a concert of classic and contemporary rock music from 6-10 p.m. by the Willie Playmore Band.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 4
LAKE GEORGE — Ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence, 11 a.m. at Fort William Henry.
LAKE GEORGE — Join the tens of thousands of people that annually descend on Lake George Village for their annual spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show over the lake that begins at 9:30 p.m. Shepard Park is the main viewing site, although spectators gather all over to see the aerial show, visible for miles. Parking and traffic is a problem, so village officials suggest that spectators arrive before 6 p.m.
Parking areas nearby include the Million Dollar Beach and Usher Park parking lots, the Lake George Forum and the village lot off I-87 Exit 22.
Some residents will be hosting vehicles on their property until 11 p.m. There are routinely long delays leaving the show, but exiting the village eastbound on Route 9L is the likely to be the best route.
The Lake George Steamboat Co. will be launching three boats to view the fireworks from the water: The MinneHaHa, departing at 9 p.m. with Bobby Dick & Susie Q providing music; The Mohican cruise boat departing at 9:10 p.m. with the Milayne Jackson Blue Train; and the Lac du St. Sacrement with the Danny Lombardo Ensemble, leaving at 9:15 p.m.
Tickets prices: Adults, $25; Seniors, $22; and Children 3-11, $12. For details, visit lakegeorgesteamboat.com or call 518-668-5777.
BOLTON LANDING — Fourth of July celebration featuring The Master Cylinders band in concert begins at 7 p.m. on July 4 in Rogers Park with their rock sounds from 1966 through the present.
Fest also features a magic show. Rain location for both is the Bolton Community Center, 50 Edgecomb Pond Rd. Festivities conclude with a fireworks display over Lake George.
TICONDEROGA — On July 4, the “Best Fourth” festivities, including amusement rides, continue on July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Featured are the Montcalm Mile footrace with hundreds of runners starting at 1:30 p.m., the annual parade at 2 p.m. downtown, a country music concert with Joe McGinness from 7:30-11 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.
SCHROON LAKE — Independence Day Festival from 8 a.m. into evening hours on July 4 features a parade downtown, a barbecue chicken lunch, food tents, sales in downtown businesses, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, plus live music at the town beach. The fest concludes with fireworks over Schroon Lake.
THURSDAY, JULY 5
BOLTON — The Puppet People’s presentation of The Elephant Child — an amusing, contemporary adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale — beginning at 7 p.m. on July 5 in Rogers Park. The show offers entertainment and insights for all ages. Large puppets and marionettes act in surroundings of soft-sculpture scenery.
THURSDAY, JULY 5 — SATURDAY, JULY 7
SCHROON LAKE — Production of the operetta Candide by the Seagle Music Colony at the Seagle Memorial Theater, 999 Charley Hill Rd., Schroon Lake. Leonard Bernstein created the work. Performances at 8 p.m. on July 5, July 6 and July 7, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on July 6. Admission: $40 for adults, $30 for children 12 and under.
FRIDAY, JULY 6
BRANT LAKE — The informal Car Hop vehicle show begins at 7 p.m on Friday, July 6 at The Hub tavern & cafe in downtown Brant Lake beside the Mill Pond. Spirited socializing is the routine at the Car Hops, held on the first Fridays of summer months.
SATURDAY, JULY 7
NORTH CREEK — Independence Day celebration, noon to 10 p.m. in North Creek. This crowd favorite starts off with a parade through downtown at noon, with festivities at the Ski Bowl park beginning at 2 p.m. including music, amusements, games, vendors. Musical entertainment by both Suite Ride, and the Willie Playmore Band.
Games of chance, a silent auction and a climbing tower are among the attractions. Children’s activities feature a bounce house, a petting zoo and pony rides. Food available including burgers plus sausage and pepper sandwiches. Craft beer by Adirondack Brewery will be available; Dizzy Chicken will be serving wood-fired rotisserie chicken from 4-7 p.m.
CHESTERTOWN — Summerfest, the town of Chester’s premier annual event featuring family fun, shows, music, vendors and food is set for 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 7 in the town recreation field behind Chester municipal center, Main Street, Chestertown.
Children’s activities include a rock wall, a dunking booth, an obstacle course, face painting, a bounce house, craft activities, and balloon art. A human foosball game offers fun competition for all ages. Two magic shows with Mr. Mike and Big Red Box of Magic are set for 2-4 p.m. An “Oldies Show” presenting classic music will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. nearby in the Chester Municipal Center auditorium. The fest concludes with fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
BOLTON — The Sembrich concert venue at 4800 Lakeshore Drive presents cellist Nicholas Canellakis & pianist Michael Brown, hailed as “a pair of adventurous young talents,” in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.
SATURDAY, JULY 7 and SUNDAY, JULY 8
BOLTON LANDING — An impressive juried selection of artwork and artisans’ creations at the Bolton Emergency Squad Arts & Crafts Festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cross Street parking lot.