Film fest lands in Plattsburgh next week

PLATTSBURGH | The Lake Champlain International Film Festival (LCIFF) returns Nov. 1-5.

The 4th annual festival, held at the Strand Center on Brinkerhoff Street, will feature over 40 film screenings from a variety of genres.

Le Ly Hayslip, the founder of the Global Village Foundation, is one of the festival’s special guests this year.

Hayslip’s memoirs “When Heaven and Earth Changed Places” and “Child of War, Woman of Peace,” which chronicle her childhood in Vietnam amidst the Vietnam War, are the subject of the one of the films being screened at the festival.

“She’s really known as an international activist,” said Michael Devine, a director at large of the LCIFF.

The 1993 film “Heaven & Earth,” directed by Academy Award-winning director Oliver Stone, is slated to run Saturday, Nov. 4. Hayslip will speak at 6:30 p.m. prior to the screening.

“What’s amazing is that she has a deep connection to the North Country through the Conroy family,” Devine said, referencing the family of County Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4), who is also a director at large for LCIFF. “They built a relationship with her and she came to the North Country, and that led to the Conroy family working in Vietnam and aiding in her efforts to start peace organizations and provide supplies.

“We’re hoping that story becomes part of her talk.”

Hayslip will also meet with SUNY Plattsburgh students at the college president’s home prior to the festival, Devine said.

North Carolina-based filmmaker Adam Kritzer is also scheduled to appear at the festival. Kritzer will take the Strand Center stage on Nov. 3 for a question and answer session following the screening of his film “Good Funk.”

Other filmmakers slated to make an appearance include Joshua Raymond Lee (“A Desert Storm”), Mia Niagolova (Welcome to Vermont: Four Stories of Resettled Identity”), Josh O’Brien (“Man with a Plan”), Aristofanis Soulikias (“Last Dance on Main”), Jason Andrew Torrance (“Melodrama”) and members of local band The Mountain Carol (“Mountain Carol/Adventure Safari”).

72-HOUR FILM CONTEST

The 72-hour film contest will again return this year.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, teams of filmmakers will hit the streets with a purpose — to complete one short movie, filmed entirely on a cellphone, over the span of three days.