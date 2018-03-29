Film festival planned for summer

× Expand Photo provided Port Henry native Tom Tyler, pictured here in ”The Mummy’s Hand” (1940) might be the star of a summer film festival this year in Moriah.

PORT HENRY | New events, including a chili-fest, could enliven the Moriah community, according to one business owner.

Shannon Wadsworth of the Adk Emporium in Port Henry said she’s proposing a Street Art Festival for July, a three-day event on dates to be set, along with a Culinary Festival in September and a Chili Cook-Off as a winter event.

“These are ideas I believe could work,” she told the Moriah Chamber of Commerce at a recent meeting. “I’d like to get input.”

She said she’s also assisting Emporium and Adk Community Works co-owner Joan Cunningham with a new mission called “Sisters at a Crossroads.” The project will include a housing and healing center for domestic violence victims, and a searchable on-line database of those convicted of domestic abuse.

The chamber is also working on a summer film festival, possibly featuring some of the pictures staring Port Henry native Tom Tyler, who had a long career in Westerns and other films, from the 1920s through the 1950s.

Tyler (1903-1954) is the villain in John Ford’s “Stagecoach,” as well as staring in the Republic serials “The Adventures of Captain Marvel” and “The Phantom.” He played the Mummy in “The Mummy’s Hand.”

Born Vincent Markowski, Tyler left for Hollywood in the 1920s, changed his name, and became a prominent actor.

Former chamber president Linda Smyth said she was in Hudson and that town had a free film program.

“There were outdoor movies,” she said. “It was very popular. This might be an idea for our community. You could do it at the (town) park, the fire station.”

It’s possible a Cultural Assistance Program (CAP) grant could be used for the film festival, chamber assistant Catherine LaFountain said, and those can be up to $2,000.

The Essex County Arts Council administers the Cultural Assistance Program.

The chamber formed a committee to meet and talk about the idea, and preliminary suggestions have been to contract with an outdoor filmfest company to provide equipment and select a movie.

The chamber has applied for a CAP grant for an initial film to be shown Aug. 12, chamber President Renee Anderson said.

“We had one week left (before deadline) when we were writing it,” she said. “We decided to go with a Disney film at the Port Henry Beach.”

The chamber will contract with an outdoor display firm to provide and show the film.

A Tom Tyler film might be for a later presentation, she said. They’ll also try to find a hot dog vendor who wants to set up at the beach for the film.