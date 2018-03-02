Film Festival to re-invent in Lake Placid

× Adirondack Film Society members Fred Balzac, Heather Smith, John Huttlinger and Gary Smith stand at the Palace Theatre concession area as they announce the return of the Adirondack Film Festival, taking place this year in October. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid Film Forum will undergo several changes and new features in 2018, beginning with a change in date from summer to fall.

Tagging the forum as “Destined to be a new October classic,” the festival will move from June to Oct. 26-28, focusing on the theme of diversity in film.

“We want to bring this passion of these films and their messages of interesting topics and interesting people and hope to bring each of you with us,” said Gary Smith, the new director of the festival.

“We want to look at various types of diversity: cultural, economic, ethnic, gender and geographic diversity,” Smith said. “We want to be reflecting through the lens of multiple filmmakers to celebrate what this great industry is about.”

NEW DATE

With the new dates, organizers believe they will have more access to some of the films that are shown at some of the biggest festivals in the fall, including Telluride, Toronto and New York.

“We will have he ability to see them ahead and see which ones will pop,” said John Huttlinger, chair of the Adirondack Film Society, which runs the festival. “This way we will have more selection to work with.”

The date change will also allow organizers to review more films and reach out to other filmmakers and lecturers who may be willing to participate in the festival.

“We want to take advantage of everything we can when it comes to the cutting edge of filmmaking,” Huttlinger said.

MURDER MYSTERY FUNDRAISER

The society will work throughout the year to raise funds for the event, including a new “murder mystery” fundraiser April 28.

Huttlinger said the society has received a lot of local support, including from the Cloudsplitter Foundation, which awarded the society with a $2,000 funding award.

“Essex County has been very good to us, as well,” Huttlinger said. “Since Randy (Preston) and Roby (Politi), have been there, we have seen an increase in funding. The town and village have also been generous.”

For more information on the Adirondack Film Society and Adirondack Film Festival, visit adirondackfilmsociety.org.