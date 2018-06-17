Film moves forward with community support

1 of 3
Photo provided
Joel Plue, Yvonne Payette, Bob O’Brien and John Love work on a scene set at the Foote diner in Port Henry.
2 of 3
Photo provided
In this scene, Robert Gallow’s vehicle blocks the path of his victims, using vintage cars provided by the community.
3 of 3
Photo provided
Lori Bailey grew up in Mineville and remembers her dad talking about Robert Gallow, who was a school classmate of his.
MINEVILLE | At virtually the same time Ben Stiller and his considerable Hollywood budget were in Plattsburgh filming “Escape from Dannemora,” a far smaller production was in Essex County shooting no less gripping a-tale — the horrific and violent life of Mineville’s Robert Garrow.
But indie producer Lori Bailey had something money couldn’t buy: The goodwill of a community that enthusiastically stepped up with backdrops, props, vintage automobiles and casting help that will come to fruition this fall in the film “Garrow.”
Three lead roles are played by Screen Actors Guild professionals, but most of the others will either have real-world connections to Garrow or be recognizable members of the community, including Thomas Halloran, son of State Police investigator Mike Halloran.
“Everybody that’s in the movie is there for a reason,” Bailey said.
The trial footage — the central part of the film — will be shot in the old Elizabethtown Courthouse on Sept. 4 through Sept. 10.
Once it’s completed, Bailey said she believes screenings of the film will be held locally, before it’s released through independent channels in hopes it will be discovered.
She acknowledges the long odds, especially in these high-tech days when it seems everyone with a video camera and editing program is churning out a film. But there’s always the chance of catching lightning in a bottle.
Bailey, who was a nurse before she discovered a talent for storytelling, is funding the movie in part through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com.
Bailey grew up in Mineville, where her father went to school with Garrow, and remembered him as coming from a tough, abusive home. After coming back home to do the movie “Mineville,” focusing on the Irish immigrants who worked the mines, Bailey picked up on Garrow’s story — and for a time found it too disturbing to tell.
Eventually though, just as nurses become steeled to surgeries, so too it was with Garrow’s unspeakable acts.
“After you sit with it awhile, you become numb to it,” she said. She copied all the courtroom files and interviewed those who remembered the man who once had half of upstate New York leaving their lights on at night. And the script was born.
Garrow was a convicted rapist who was released for good behavior after serving six years of a 20-year sentence. Although he has since been linked to other crimes, those for which he is infamous began in the spring of 1973 with the rape of two young girls and the murder of another.
Two Adirondack hikers were murdered that summer, the body of one being dumped in an old Mineville air shaft. Garrow was caught after stabbing his final victim to death in a campground near Wells. After a harrowing 12 days on the lam, he was shot in one last, desperate attempt to elude police.
Garrow, a real-life madman whose storied sadism made fictional psycho-killers look tame, proved to be something of an actor himself.
For six years he claimed to be paralysed on one side. Nurses were instructed to sink needles into his leg to disprove his story, but he never winced. Sent to a lower security prison for the handicapped, he escaped in 1978, but was eventually discovered. He died in the ensuing gunfight.
Bailey said that even considering Garrow’s troubled childhood, it was hard to be sympathetic. “Knowing the rest of the story, he was just evil,” she said.