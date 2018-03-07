Film seeks more actors

× Expand Photo provided John Rayome portrays serial killer Robert Garrow of Mineville in the film “Garrow,” which is being featured at the Snowtown Film Festival in Watertown.

MORIAH | An open casting call for the independent feature Film “Garrow” is being held at Edgemont Bed-and-Breakfast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Shooting on the production will continue the week of May 4-10, producer Lori Bailey said, and those selected must be available then.

Bailey said people trying out should take a photo of themselves and a resume of their past work and any acting experience.

Edgemont B&B is at 284 Edgemont Road in Moriah.

Roles being cast include victims, lawyers, police officers, pre-teen boys and girls, young adults, and extras are needed for court spectators and reporters.

Robert Garrow Sr., whose life is chronicled in the film, was an Adirondack serial killer who terrorized campers and hikers in the early 1970s. He was from Witherbee, and was captured there in 1973. He died in a shootout after escaping from prison in 1978.

She said the production is in need of certain props, and “we are reaching out to the community and its residents for assistance.”

Needed are 1970s style clothing and accessories, brown prison guard uniforms, orange CERT team style jumpsuits, trooper and police style uniforms, 1960s-1970’s patrol cars, a 1960s VW, 1960s pickup truck and a 1960s sedan.

Contact the producer at lorijb58@outlook.com with any questions or for a detailed list of roles needed.