Film, TV specials to highlight opiate crisis this month

× Expand Photo via Adobe Stock Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

PLATTSBURGH | As the opiate epidemic continues to simmer and kill off Americans in the prime of their lives, residents are being directed to tune into film and television programming highlighting the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50 — the deadliest drug crisis in American history.

The state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) on Tuesday announced the upcoming release of “Reversing the Stigma,” a documentary about addiction, recovery and the associated stigma.

Profiling addicts in various stages of recovery, the OASAS-produced film highlights statewide efforts to combat addiction and “reminds viewers that addiction is a chronic disease that is treatable,” according to press materials.

“Reversing the Stigma” is narrated by television journalist Laurie Dhue, who opens up about her own decades-long struggle with addiction and the ongoing recovery process.

The documentary, whose release is timed to coincide with National Recovery Month, also highlights the steps the state is taking to address the epidemic that killed 2,184 state residents in 2015, the most recent year for which statistics are available, including increasing the number of beds in treatment centers, boosting funding for inpatient programming, reducing the timeframe for which opiates can be prescribed and increasing public access to naloxone, an overdose antidote.

“There has been a long held belief that addiction only affects certain people, but the recent opioid epidemic has shown that it impacts people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, languages and religions,” said OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez in a statement. “This documentary is key to helping people understand that addiction is a disease, and recovery is possible.”

The film will be screened throughout the month, including events in Watertown on Sept. 25 and Saratoga Springs on Sept. 28.

‘MATTER OF FACT’

Local television viewers can look forward to a hour-long special scheduled to be broadcast by NBC5 this Thursday at 10 p.m. E.S.T.

“Matter of Fact: State of Addiction” is part of the Hearst’s network’s year-long series designed to “inform local audiences of the opioid crisis and efforts to develop solutions.”

The special will be hosted by Soledad O’Brien, the award-winning journalist who also hosts the network’s “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.”