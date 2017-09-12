Film, TV specials to highlight opiate crisis this month

Photo via Adobe Stock
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.
PLATTSBURGH | As the opiate epidemic continues to simmer and kill off Americans in the prime of their lives, residents are being directed to tune into film and television programming highlighting the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50 — the deadliest drug crisis in American history.
The state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) on Tuesday announced the upcoming release of “Reversing the Stigma,” a documentary about addiction, recovery and the associated stigma.
Profiling addicts in various stages of recovery, the OASAS-produced film highlights statewide efforts to combat addiction and “reminds viewers that addiction is a chronic disease that is treatable,” according to press materials.
“Reversing the Stigma” is narrated by television journalist Laurie Dhue, who opens up about her own decades-long struggle with addiction and the ongoing recovery process.
The documentary, whose release is timed to coincide with National Recovery Month, also highlights the steps the state is taking to address the epidemic that killed 2,184 state residents in 2015, the most recent year for which statistics are available, including increasing the number of beds in treatment centers, boosting funding for inpatient programming, reducing the timeframe for which opiates can be prescribed and increasing public access to naloxone, an overdose antidote.
“There has been a long held belief that addiction only affects certain people, but the recent opioid epidemic has shown that it impacts people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, languages and religions,” said OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez in a statement. “This documentary is key to helping people understand that addiction is a disease, and recovery is possible.”
The film will be screened throughout the month, including events in Watertown on Sept. 25 and Saratoga Springs on Sept. 28.
‘MATTER OF FACT’
Local television viewers can look forward to a hour-long special scheduled to be broadcast by NBC5 this Thursday at 10 p.m. E.S.T.
“Matter of Fact: State of Addiction” is part of the Hearst’s network’s year-long series designed to “inform local audiences of the opioid crisis and efforts to develop solutions.”
The special will be hosted by Soledad O’Brien, the award-winning journalist who also hosts the network’s “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.”
Field reports from around the U.S. will be paired with segments from local anchors addressing the crisis in their respective markets and social media elements designed to engage viewers.
Here in the Champlain Valley, features will highlight community forums and the role of the crisis in driving the need for foster families.
“There is no doubt that the opioid epidemic is a national emergency and, quite frankly, a challenging story to cover,” said O’Brien in a statement. “Each day brings more disturbing instances of overdoses and family tragedies, and — although it is hard to watch — these stories need to be told.”
ONGOING EFFORTS
Several coalitions have sprouted recently in the North Country to combat the crisis, including the Essex County Heroin and Opioid Prevention Coalition, Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse (TINADA) and the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County, who sponsored a forum in Plattsburgh last week.
TINADA, in particular, is ramping up their efforts to highlight local recovery success stories and drive local residents to support networks.
The coalition has planned a series of discussions this fall in which attendees can listen to local residents speak about their own recovery experiences.
All are invited to come and participate, or just listen to informal conversations.
The next session is slated for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at 20 Amherst Ave. in Ticonderoga.
Zooming out, last week saw the opening of applications for the development of nine “open access centers” across the state.
The centers, seeded with $4.5 million in state funds, are designed to steer people with substance abuse disorders to the proper recovery channels.
The state also issued a request for information seeking input on the development of two pilot recovery high schools.