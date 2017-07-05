Film will cover U.S. role in WWI

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society is holding the third in its series of free movie nights about a battalion surrounded by enemy troops during the Great War.

The movie is on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House.

The featured film will be “The Lost Battalion” from 2001, a true story about the hardships suffered by nine companies, about 550 men, of the United States Army 77th Infantry Division, comprised mostly of men from New York state.

The battalion was cut off and surrounded by German forces in the Argonne Forest during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive of 1918.

“This film ties into our multi-year exhibit on the United States’ role in World War I,” said Historical Society President William Dolback.

“We are pleased to feature a film that deals directly with the role of soldiers from New York state, and particularly the bravery of their commander, Major Charles Whittlesey, portrayed by the actor Rick Schroder.”

All of the movie nights are free with complimentary popcorn. Beverages are available for a free-will donation.

More information on programs and events can be obtained by calling the Historical Society at 585-7868, by checking Facebook or the Historical Society website at ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.