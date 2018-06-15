Final cash reports trickle out ahead of hard-fought Democratic primary contest

× Expand File photo Final fundraising numbers are trickling in from candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

PLATTSBURGH | Final fundraising numbers are trickling in from candidates seeking the nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

As candidates head towards the finish line in a hard-fought primary, Tedra Cobb is leading the pack, raising $69,593.57 between April 1 and June 6, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

Since entering the race last July, Cobb has raised $363,483.

Pre-primary campaign finance reports were due Thursday.

The Cobb campaign touted their muscular fundraising operation as evidence the former St. Lawrence County legislator is best positioned to deprive Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) of a third term this fall.

“With 10 days left before the primary, it’s clear that Tedra Cobb is the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination,” said campaign manager Mike Szustak in a statement. “Her strategy has focused not only on what can win a nomination, but also what can win this seat for Democrats, and she showed the discipline to deploy resources strategically. The audition is over. Tedra Cobb passed.”

Registered Democrats head to the polls on June 26.

The Democratic candidates are Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.

Lynn Kahn is the Green Party candidate, and will appear on the ballot in November.

Cobb was the first candidate to hit the airwaves with a television advertisement, which went live last week.

The glossy 30-second spot highlighted the candidate’s health care bonafides.

Cobb had $125,000 cash on hand as of June 6, according to her campaign.

“From June 5 - June 18, we will have spent $100,200,” Szustak said in an email. “Final week will be bought next week.”

Ratigan has raised approximately $192,000 since entering the contest in late-February.

The candidate reported $151,000 in a Q1 report due March 30, making his haul between April and June about $40,000.

Ratigan has $59,985.86 cash-on-hand.

That’s a fundraising average of $36,000 month versus $64,000 per month by Cobb — about twice the rate.

“Projecting the illusion of success while actually raising half as much money per month as another campaign is the exact behavior that alienates everybody from the American political system for obvious attempt to deceive,” Ratigan told The Sun in a telephone interview on Friday.