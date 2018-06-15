Final cash reports trickle out ahead of hard-fought Democratic primary contest

File photo
PLATTSBURGH | Final fundraising numbers are trickling in from candidates seeking the nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
As candidates head towards the finish line in a hard-fought primary, Tedra Cobb is leading the pack, raising $69,593.57 between April 1 and June 6, according to Federal Election Commission reports.
Since entering the race last July, Cobb has raised $363,483.
Pre-primary campaign finance reports were due Thursday.
The Cobb campaign touted their muscular fundraising operation as evidence the former St. Lawrence County legislator is best positioned to deprive Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) of a third term this fall.
“With 10 days left before the primary, it’s clear that Tedra Cobb is the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination,” said campaign manager Mike Szustak in a statement. “Her strategy has focused not only on what can win a nomination, but also what can win this seat for Democrats, and she showed the discipline to deploy resources strategically. The audition is over. Tedra Cobb passed.”
Registered Democrats head to the polls on June 26.
The Democratic candidates are Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.
Lynn Kahn is the Green Party candidate, and will appear on the ballot in November.
Cobb was the first candidate to hit the airwaves with a television advertisement, which went live last week.
The glossy 30-second spot highlighted the candidate’s health care bonafides.
Cobb had $125,000 cash on hand as of June 6, according to her campaign.
“From June 5 - June 18, we will have spent $100,200,” Szustak said in an email. “Final week will be bought next week.”
Ratigan has raised approximately $192,000 since entering the contest in late-February.
The candidate reported $151,000 in a Q1 report due March 30, making his haul between April and June about $40,000.
Ratigan has $59,985.86 cash-on-hand.
That’s a fundraising average of $36,000 month versus $64,000 per month by Cobb — about twice the rate.
“Projecting the illusion of success while actually raising half as much money per month as another campaign is the exact behavior that alienates everybody from the American political system for obvious attempt to deceive,” Ratigan told The Sun in a telephone interview on Friday.
Wilson told The Sun her campaign has raised $70,000 between April and the June 6 filing deadline, and about $10,000 since then.
The candidate has raised a cumulative total of approximately $247,305 since entering the race last June, and has about has $40,000 cash-on-hand.
“It doesn’t bode well for a frontrunner when they’re raising less and less money when each quarter passes, and they’re consistently being outraised by someone else,” Wilson said in a phone interview. “I don’t consider money to determine if someone is a frontrunner or not. I see that decided by voters, and the voters we’re running into are going for me, according to phonebanking and canvassing.”
Wilson rolled out a 30-second television ad on Thursday.
The ad, unlike Cobb’s, did not zero in on a specific issue, but rather touted the candidate’s connection with “real people” in the district and the divisiveness of the current political climate.
Nelson raised about $12,000 in the abbreviated quarter for a total of $66,502.62. The average contribution was $32.
His campaign had $3,700 cash-on-hand as of June 6.
“We’re a campaign in a lot of ways like the district,” Nelson said, citing the paycheck-to-paycheck nature of his operation. “We’re very much in touch with struggles a lot of people in this district are facing in that way.
“I come from a middle class family. I don’t know a lot of people who can write a $1,000 check.”
Like Wilson, Nelson said fundraising prowess doesn’t necessarily indicate a strong candidacy.
“Having the right candidate with the right message is far more important that people who can raise a bunch of money in the primary,” he said in a phone interview on Friday, noting fundraising in the primary as opposed to the general are two entirely separate endeavors.
Martz raised $27,084.16 for a cumulative total of $235,343.62 and has $40,236.88 cash-on-hand.
“We are confident we have more than enough money to win this race and so we have shifted our focus to turning out the vote for Emily on June 26,” said R. Christopher Di Mezzo in a statement. “When Emily got into this race, the DCCC told her that if she couldn’t raise $100,000 from her friends and family, she shouldn’t run — well, we’ve raised over a quarter of a million dollars from people just like Emily, from average North Country Americans, who give what they can in an effort to flip the 21st District."
The five remaining candidates in the Democratic contest — the field grew as large as 10 by late-February — have collectively raised $1.1 million, eclipsing the total generated by 2016 Democratic nominee Mike Derrick, who raised $1.3 million during that cycle.
“(Rep.) Stefanik should be worried,” Szustak said in a statement. “If most of the major donors and groups are waiting for a winner and Democrats can still pull together over $1 million? That’s a show of force.”
The Stefanik campaign reported $1.3 million cash-on-hand in the last fundraising report in March.
According to their Q1 FEC filing, the campaign raised over $300,000, with donations from each of the 12 counties in New York's 21st Congressional District.
Stefanik raised $3.1 million in 2016 and defeated Derrick by 35 points.