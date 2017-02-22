Final edition of Lake George’s winter fest set for this weekend

× A Saint Bernard-Newfoundland mix named ‘Nala’ performs during a recent installment of the Dogs Got Talent contest, held each Saturday and Sunday in February in conjunction with Lake George Winter Carnival. Nala is demonstrating her talent of saying ‘Na-Na-Na-Na” and gritting her teeth after her owner, Tina Sudakow of Russia NY tells her a stern “No.” The contests continue this weekend in the final edition of the Winter Carnival for 2017. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — While the warmer than normal weather this month has prompted the cancellation of activities atop lake ice during the Lake George Winter Carnival, area residents and visitors have shrugged off the events’ absence and enjoyed the festival regardless.

Carnival organizer Nancy Nichols said that last weekend’s edition of the winter carnival was popular.

“The crowds were just amazing — the warm weather brought everyone out,” she said, noting the daytime temperatures were about 40 degrees.

On this coming weekend of Saturday Feb. 25 and Sunday Feb. 26, the Lake George Winter Carnival’s fourth and last installment for 2017 is in store.

Forecasts for this weekend call for weather extremes — temperatures as high as 61 degrees on Saturday with the likelihood of rain, then a high of 39 degrees on Sunday accompanied by sunny skies.

While dozens of family-oriented activities are scheduled over all of February weekends, one new featured event this Saturday and Sunday entails observing the work-in-progress of iconoclastic sculptor Zac Shavrick in Shepard Park. Hailing from the lower Hudson Valley, Shavrick creates complex, representational assemblages.

Scheduled for Sunday is the Winter Carnival’s annual Polar Golf tournament, with a top prize of golf for four at the Sagamore Resort. Also, Sunday will feature the drawing for a Sea-Doo jet ski or a Mule four-wheeler.

Another drawing is to be held for a basket of gift items, wine and various certificates for goods and services, with an estimated value of $1,800.

Saturday at noon, a chicken wing cook-off will be held, in which attendees can sample entries from a variety of restaurants for a set price of $5, then vote for the most savory sampling. Last week’s chowder contest was won by the Holiday Inn of Lake George, with Mario’s Restaurant voted runner-up and Olde Log Inn taking third place. Most all activities are held in Shepard Park.

Scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday is a snowman-building contest with features like hats, eyes and noses provided — and “snow tie-dyeing” of tee shirts, in which people can take home their colorful creations. The activity bears a nominal $5 fee.

Also set for both Saturday and Sunday is the entertaining Dogs Got Talent contest at 2 p.m., ice diving demonstrations, and the 3 p.m. daily polar plunge — in which people of all ages dash into the frigid Lake George waters, while spectators watch them grimace.

On both days, pony rides will be offered in Shepard Park from noon to 3 p.m. and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available at the Beach Road parking lot.

Socializing is also a highlight of the Carnival on both Saturdays and Sundays, with the friendly competition of the human foosball tournaments starting at 11 a.m. in the Boardwalk parking lot — and the stimulating conversation that accompanies s’more-making around a fire on Shepard Park beach at 4 p.m. daily.

In addition Saturday’s lineup features zumba with Lisa Camp from noon to 1 p.m. at King Neptune’s Lounge; and open mic entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. in the Shepard Park amphitheater, conducted by deejay Chaz Giknis. To sign up, call Giknis at (518) 307-6107.

Offered on Saturday is a hot chocolate bar at the beach from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with commemorative mugs filled with cocoa for a fee of $5. This is hosted by the Lake George Courtyard Marriott.

Also featured on Sunday is a complimentary “make your own sundae” session at Shepard Park Beach beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the ice cream is gone, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.

Both days, indoor children’s activities are conducted from noon to 3 p.m. in both King Neptune’s Pub and the new Marriott Courtyard hotel across Canada St..

“Come to Lake George this weekend, see a talented metal sculptor at work and enjoy all the family-friendly activities,” Nichols said. “It’s your last chance to experience the fun of Winter Carnival until next year!”