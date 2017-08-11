Final planning underway for Essex County Fair

× Expand File photo by Pete DeMola The Essex County Fair takes place from Aug. 16-20 at the fairgrounds in Westport.

WESTPORT — For the 169th time, farmers, food and thrill seekers will come together for the Essex County Fair, held from Aug. 16-20 at the fairgrounds here.

The fair has brought in fans of all ages for many years with numerous exhibits, rides, competitions and more, offering several new looks for the new year.

This year, the theme of the fair is “Kicking it Up in the Backyard,” and will feature a opening night spectacular with fireworks at dusk Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“We will have a parade this year to start the fair, like they did before,” fair board member Bridget Brown said. “It will come through to the grandstand area where we will have our opening ceremonies and the groundbreaking on the new Essex County Kitchen.”

Brown said prizes will be awarded as part of the parade.

Events start after the opening ceremonies with the Kids Night for Power Wheels derby and pulls along with mud bogs at 6 p.m. Aug. 16. They will be followed by the fireworks show.

The trailer races, truck demo and burnout contest take place Thursday, Aug. 17, while the Adirondack Tractor Puller’s Association will have their event Friday, Aug. 18, followed by the street legal truck pulls Saturday, Aug. 19.

“We are hoping to have the big tractors come back to the fair this year,” Brown said.

The main event of the week starts Sunday, Aug. 20, at noon with the annual Egglefield Ford Demolition Derby, with opening heats in the afternoon segment and more heats, consolation and finals starting at 5 p.m. For the derby, there is a $5 admission for grandstand seating.

ON THE MIDWAY

S&S Amusements will be the provider of the Midway for this year’s fair, providing rides for all ages along with food vendors, games and more. Wednesday’s opening will be based on when all rides can go through and pass inspection, while opening at noon on Thursday, 10 a.m. of Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the midway rides will be part of the $10 admission to the fair.

DAILY ENTERTAINMENT

A number of daily attractions will take place throughout the grounds during fair week.