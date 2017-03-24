Final weekend for 2017 Thurman Maple Days

× Expand Photo provided Visitors to Toad Hill Maple Farm this weekend will have the opportunity to ride a wagon over a covered bridge into Toad Hill’s ‘sugar bush,’ or woodlands were hundreds of maple trees are tapped for sap to produce maple syrup.

THURMAN — This weekend, Thurman Maple Days — celebrating Adirondack rural culture — offers its final installment for 2017.

On Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26, four of Thurman’s sugar houses — Hidden Hollow, Valley Road, Adirondack Gold and Toad Hill maple farms — will be holding open houses. Maple products as well as tours and talks will be offered.

Famous for their artisan cheeses, Nettle Meadow Farm will be a prime destination, featuring samplings of their renowned award-winning cheeses. Also, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with their herd of goats on their farm that is reminiscent of an Adirondack homestead from a century ago.

Valley Road Maple Farm will be featuring pancake breakfasts with all the fixings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday over the three weekends.

At Irv West’s Peru Llama Farm, visitors can learn about llama behavior, as well as interacting with the friendly exotic creatures.

Martin’s Lumber is holding an open house, featuring their maple slabs, wooden wares and interactive craft demonstrations. For details, hours and directions, see: www.ThurmanMapleDays.com.