Final weekend for 2017 Thurman Maple Days

by

THURMAN — This weekend, Thurman Maple Days — celebrating Adirondack rural culture — offers its final installment for 2017.

On Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26, four of Thurman’s  sugar houses — Hidden Hollow, Valley Road, Adirondack Gold and Toad Hill maple farms — will be holding open houses. Maple products as well as tours and talks will be offered.

Famous for their artisan cheeses, Nettle Meadow Farm will be a prime destination, featuring samplings of their renowned award-winning cheeses. Also, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with their  herd of goats on their farm that is reminiscent of an Adirondack homestead from a century ago. 

Valley Road Maple Farm will be featuring pancake  breakfasts with all the fixings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday over the three weekends.

At Irv West’s Peru Llama Farm, visitors can learn about llama behavior, as well as interacting with the friendly exotic creatures.

Martin’s Lumber is holding an open house, featuring their maple slabs, wooden wares and interactive craft demonstrations. For details, hours and directions, see: www.ThurmanMapleDays.com.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines