Final year for Paradox Haunted Trail

× Vickye Grey will be hosting the Paradox Haunted Trail for the final time on Oct. 13 . Photo by Tim Rowland

PARADOX | Vickye Grey is not following doctor’s orders this fall. She just couldn’t. There are too many people she needs to thank.

For 12 years — this will be the 13th — she and her husband Dan have hosted the Paradox Haunted Trail on a dark, harrowing path on the wooded hill in back of their house. It’s become an immensely popular affair, which last year attracted more than 500 people. But this year will be the last.

Grey suffers from Crohn’s disease, which her doctor says is made worse by the stress of planning the trail, decorating and coordinating the sponsors and volunteers.

“He told me no, and I said this is something I have to do one more time to show our appreciation to everyone who has helped,” Grey said. “I’ve got to give the people one more trail; it’s my baby, and it’s in my heart.”

This year’s event will be held Oct. 13, beginning at dusk at the Grey’s home on Route 74 in Paradox.

It’s free, but donations are accepted. Previously, donations have gone to purchase decorations for the ensuing year’s hike, but this year they will go to the fight against Crohn’s disease.

Participants are asked to bring a bag of candy to share, and those under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

A “no scare” hike will be held for children under 5, with the little ones getting a friendly wave instead of a blood-curdling shriek.

The Paradox Haunted Trail began as a Halloween party for families that couldn’t afford the holiday bashes held at regional theme parks. From that, ideas began to sprout, and soon the trail was born.

Upwards of 60 volunteers help out, many dressing up as familiar characters from the horror genre of Alfred Hitchcock, Stephen King, Wes Craven and John Carpenter. Grey sets it all up, but does not particularly care for horror films and does not participate in the hike. “I can’t even come out here in the woods by myself; I’m a big scaredy cat, she said.

It’s easy to see why.

Around every bend is a Jason or a Michael Myers. Pennywise reaches from the gutter, and Dracula pops from the coffin — the first of the many props built by Dan. One year a participant was just about given a heart attack when she walked into Grey’s brother-in-law who was lighting the tiki torches.

“I told her, he’s just the help, he’s not even one of the characters,” Grey said.

Grey fights back tears at the thought of ending the Haunted Trail, but it has become a victim of its own success. “We can’t do it anymore,” she sad. “It’s just become too much.”

But she cherishes the friends, the volunteers and the patrons, who have come from as far away as Egypt to get a good scare and share some good camaraderie.