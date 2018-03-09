Financial data reviewed at merger study session

× The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and Westport Central School’s Merger Committee met last week to discuss research findings and data comparing finances between the districts. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | The sixth merger committee meeting between two local school districts reviewed financial conditions and tax rates of Westport Central and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools.

Since last summer, the committee has met five times, looking at all aspects of the neighboring districts as part of a feasibility study being conducted by Castallo & Silky Education Consultants of Syracuse.

As with comparisons found in the previous sessions, WCS and ELCS are similar with regard to fund balance, reserve funds, tax levy cost per student, full property wealth per student and capital debt.

“They are not disparate at all,” consultant Deb Ayers said of the debt load in each district.

The estimated local share of ELCS’ $2.2 million capital debt is $239,800 and the estimated local share of WCS $1.1 million capital debt is $278,825 with ELCS receiving larger amounts of state aid.

In any merger, Ayer said, state aid calculation is figured using the “district with the higher aid ratio (ELCS),” which is applied to debt of both schools.

“That becomes new revenue for a merged district.”

INCENTIVE OPERATING AID

A major source of new revenue for a merged district comes as incentive operating aid, or IOA.

Determined with a formula prescribed by the state Education Department, it would equal $657,838 per year for five years for a merged WCS/ELCS district. The funding stream begins an annual decline for another 10 years before aid revenue ends.

The monies are meant to equalize tax rates through early stages of the merger process.

But they are in addition to any capital building funds (for new buildings, repairs, updates or renovations), which the state covers at a rate around 90 percent.

The total IOA for an ELCS/WCS merger would be $6,249,465.

“It’s the carrot, if you will,” said Alan Pole, a consultant.

Ayers crunched the numbers to see what would happen if just one percent of the IOA were applied to the tax levy of a merged district.

One percent would maintain the $13.22 tax rate on true value at ELCS, which is the lower of the two districts. Westport’s tax rate on true value is more than a dollar higher at $14.63.