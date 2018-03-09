Financial data reviewed at merger study session

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and Westport Central School’s Merger Committee met last week to discuss research findings and data comparing finances between the districts.
Photo by Kim Dedam
ELIZABETHTOWN | The sixth merger committee meeting between two local school districts reviewed financial conditions and tax rates of Westport Central and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools.
Since last summer, the committee has met five times, looking at all aspects of the neighboring districts as part of a feasibility study being conducted by Castallo & Silky Education Consultants of Syracuse.
As with comparisons found in the previous sessions, WCS and ELCS are similar with regard to fund balance, reserve funds, tax levy cost per student, full property wealth per student and capital debt.
“They are not disparate at all,” consultant Deb Ayers said of the debt load in each district.
The estimated local share of ELCS’ $2.2 million capital debt is $239,800 and the estimated local share of WCS $1.1 million capital debt is $278,825 with ELCS receiving larger amounts of state aid.
In any merger, Ayer said, state aid calculation is figured using the “district with the higher aid ratio (ELCS),” which is applied to debt of both schools.
“That becomes new revenue for a merged district.”
INCENTIVE OPERATING AID
A major source of new revenue for a merged district comes as incentive operating aid, or IOA.
Determined with a formula prescribed by the state Education Department, it would equal $657,838 per year for five years for a merged WCS/ELCS district. The funding stream begins an annual decline for another 10 years before aid revenue ends.
The monies are meant to equalize tax rates through early stages of the merger process.
But they are in addition to any capital building funds (for new buildings, repairs, updates or renovations), which the state covers at a rate around 90 percent.
The total IOA for an ELCS/WCS merger would be $6,249,465.
“It’s the carrot, if you will,” said Alan Pole, a consultant.
Ayers crunched the numbers to see what would happen if just one percent of the IOA were applied to the tax levy of a merged district.
One percent would maintain the $13.22 tax rate on true value at ELCS, which is the lower of the two districts. Westport’s tax rate on true value is more than a dollar higher at $14.63.
The other 99 percent of IOA, Ayer said, could be applied to equalize teacher salary rates in a merger, add student programs and courses, facilitate long-range planning for the new district or to improve facilities.
“You would have a lot of money to work with,” Ayer said.
Schools could apply 15 percent of the IOA, she said, so that taxpayers in both districts see school tax rates decrease.
Jay Fiegl, a merger committee member who is also a teacher at WCS, asked what would happen if the schools did nothing.
“You paint a rosy picture here,” he said, “but every year, we hear, ‘Oh there’s a shortfall.’ If we don’t merge, what does each school’s scenario look like?”
That is not part of the merger study, Ayers said.
The best answer, consultants said, would come from school administrators and by looking at the numbers in upcoming school budgets.
Ayers, Pole and consultant Bill Silky agreed that they have never seen two schools so similar in any prior merger study.
“The one thing I am never going to forget,” Pole said, “is the slide we used in the second meeting that showed the number of cuts made in these two districts (since 2008). What is the evidence that this trend is going to change? Are the districts going on and on into the future providing everything you want for your children? There is no evidence for that.”
The schools both need over $1 million of capital work and new transportation facilities.
“Is a merger right for you? That’s up to you,” Pole said.
Other financial research shows approved operating expenses per student compare at $24,562 for ELCS, which incorporates two towns, and $19,172 for WCS.
Combined approved operating expenses per student this year would calculate to $21,908 in a merger,
State aid pays $17,022 per student at ELCS and $9,483 per student at WCS.
In any merger, state aid ratios remains set at the higher of the two districts, Ayers said.
In this case, a merged district would retain the ELCS state aid ratio.
The 20-member committee also reviewed data presented to date. Each of the study reports are available on school websites, and all of the data reviewed in the past six months will be pulled together into a final report.
The April 25 meeting at 6 p.m. at WCS will review the final report and hear the consultants’ tentative recommendations.
At that point, the merger committee will prepare to present their findings to a joint session of the WCS and ELCS school boards, possibly in June.
MAJOR TAKEAWAYS
Some of the major conclusions found that:
Thirty-three percent of the secondary classes at ELCS have fewer than 10 students while 73 percent of WCS’ secondary classes have fewer than 10 students.
A merged district would be able to offer all of the courses that are currently offered in both districts and have efficiencies to offer more courses or reduce staff.
Graduation results in the two districts are quite similar.
ELCS has a building aid ratio of .693 and Westport has a building ratio of .653. A merged district would have a building ratio aid of .901.
The cost of building a new school between the two current buildings, which are approximately 8 miles apart, would be about $50 million and 90 percent of it would be paid for by the state.
In a merged district, administrative costs could be reduced by approximately $220,400.
The net staffing savings would accrue to save approximately $255,832 for a merged district.
Enrollment projections show that both districts’ enrollment will stabilize.
Meeting presentation documents and notes from the merger committee discussion are available online and elcsd.org/domain/180 and westportcs.org/domain/146.