Financial woes come to forefront at city budget session

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The City of Plattsburgh has already started mapping out next year’s spending plan.

PLATTSBURGH — Despite approving their annual budget in January, city lawmakers are already hammering out next year’s spending plan.

The situation, say officials, is grim.

The fund balance is down to just over $700,000 from around $6 million in 2010, reported City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

Paired with legal battles with the Plattsburgh City Retirees Association and the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Union — both have settlements pending that may have “profound” budget implications, said Mayor Colin Read — the lakeside city’s finances are being fiercely analyzed for any potential cost-saving measures.

To keep up with future healthcare costs, the city will need to set aside $4.5 million every year, said Read. By 2020, the city will have $275 million in unfunded healthcare liability — that’s a quarter of total property taxes collected by the city.

“Healthcare is killing us,” said Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2). “I don’t know what to do about it.”

Of course, none of this is new: Read, who won the election last year, campaigned in part on righting what he said was a sinking fiscal ship exacerbated under the former mayoral administration’s lack of planning.

“We have to reckon with this in a very somber, measured way,” said Read.

Between all of the above and the debt service — which could rise to 4.92 percent of the total tax levy next year, or $2.08 million, according to Marks — lawmakers are working toward an early solution:

“If left unchecked, this could put a hole in our budget that would require double digit tax increases,” Read said. “And we don’t have the capacity in our city to continue with double digit tax increases.”

Further compounding the fiscal outlook is a revenue stream that remains stagnant, officials said.

Councilors discussed a number of remedies, none of them preferable, including slashing funding for capital plans and staff reductions.

‘A CITY THAT IS FAILING’

As planning continues for 2018 — the mayor’s deadline not due until fall, and the council’s not until next year — lawmakers are facing an existential dilemma:

“I used to think that we were a much larger city than we are, and that we had a lot of growth potential. But being here going on 22 years now… we’re the same,” said Kelly. “I think the best thing to do is to assume that we’re going to remain the same.”

And despite the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative designed to jumpstart the city, Kelly retained a gloomy outlook.

“We’re going to remain at 19,000 people. And we should tailor our city to that size and what we can afford — what our tax base can support.

“It may not be good, but it will be sustainable.”

Kelly continued: “I look around this city and I think: it would be so nice if the streets were paved. It would be so nice if we didn’t have water main breaks. It would be so nice if our buildings and parks were pretty and usable and in good shape,” he continued. “Whether we like to admit it or not, those are all signs that a city is failing.”

As part of the city’s new five year budget planning, public budget sessions featuring the City Chamberlain and various department heads are being held twice a month. The next budget session is slated for April 20.