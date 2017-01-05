Finding wedding bliss at the Plattsburgh bridal expo

18th annual event on Sunday to provide all the big day necessities in one place

PLATTSBURGH — Shania Lincoln admired herself in the mirror while wearing a wedding dress from Laura’s Bridal.  

The young lady perfected her veil and train to prepare not for her wedding day, but the 2017 Plattsburgh Bridal & Fashion Expo.  

The 18th annual event put on by Laura’s Bridal and College Formals is set for this Sunday at the West Side Ballroom.  

“It’s very hard to plan a wedding,” Laura’s Bridal Assistant Manager Melaney Boudreau said. “This is a very beneficial event for couples currently in that situation.”  

On Sunday, all the wedding necessities will be under one roof from caterers to photographers.

Over 30 vendors will be on site ready to help anyone plan their perfect wedding day.  

Looking solely for a dress? Stop by the fashion show that afternoon.  

Lincoln, along with several other models, will be showing off about 20 designer collections, including Casablanca Bridal and Sherri Hill.  

Bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, tuxedos, flower girl dresses and non-wedding dresses for prom and special occasions will be featured.

EVENT DETAILS 

The 2017 Plattsburgh Bridal & Fashion Expo will take place Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the West Side Ballroom. The fashion show will begin at 1:30 p.m.  

Several prizes will be given away, including a grand prize of $1,000 cash.  

Tickets cost $12 at the door and all proceeds will go toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation.  

“People wait for this event every year and it’s become quite the annual event,” Laura’s Bridal Owner Lonnie Cross said. “The best thing about it is that it’s a great way to give back to the community.”  

For more information, call 518-563-8897 or visit www.lauras-bridal.com.  

Vendors included... 

Laura’s Bridal, Laura’s too!, College Formals, Photos Unlimited, NBT Bank, West Side Ballroom, Make-A-Wish Foundation, O’Driscoll Travel Agency, Party Effects DJ Service, Greer Cicarelli Photography, Black Sheep Barn & Gardens, Mary Kay, Loveshack Vacations, Nelson’s Flower Shop, Studley Printing, A Theme to Remember, The Adirondack Room, Adirondack Pennysaver, Dream Vacations, AAA Northway, Valcour Inn & Boathouse, Best Western, Bouquet Valley Blooms, My Cup of Tea, Good Guy Productions, Hair Force One, Taylor Rental and Live, Laugh Love Wrap. 

