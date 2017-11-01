Fire at Ridin’ Hy Ranch

× Expand The restaurant at the Ridin’ Hy Ranch is shown being cleared on Monday, Oct. 30. The restaurant at the year-round resort was destroyed by fire, Oct. 27, as the result of a carelessly discarded cigar. Eight fire companies were on scene for about seven hours, and the Horicon Fire Company was on scene for nine hours and returned twice on Saturday to put out hot spots.

HORICON | Acting Horicon Fire Chief Scott Hayes said a man putting out a cigar in a paper cup on the balcony of the restaurant at the Ridin’ Hy Ranch was the cause of a fire that destroyed the ranch’s restaurant, Friday.

Hayes, contacted by telephone on Oct. 30, said he called the Cause and Origin Unit from Glens Falls, which made the determination.

The Horicon Fire Company received the alert of a fire at the restaurant on the Ridin’ Hy Ranch at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 27 saying the restaurant, where there were 200 occupants, was on fire.

“I don’t believe there were 200 people in the building,” Hayes said. “Perhaps there were 200 at Ridin’ Hy.”

Horicon Fire rolled its two pumpers and one tanker to the fire located on the edge of the district. The Bolton Fire Company was called for mutual aid because Bolton was probably closer to the fire, but Horicon was first on the scene, said Hayes.

The building was fully involved when they arrived on the scene.

“When we got there, the whole second floor was on fire,” he said. “It was a ball of flame when we got there.”

Hayes said he couldn’t tell how far the fire extended inside the building, but the entire outside on fire.

The main structure of the restaurant was a total loss.

Once on scene, the main focus was to save the connected building and other buildings about 10 feet off the back wall.

Most of the mutual aid fire companies cleared the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, but the Horicon Fire Company stayed on the scene until about 12:30 a.m. trying to go over hot spots.

Horicon Fire still ended up returning to the scene on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. to put out hot spots that lit up again.

Fire coordinators Teddy Riddle and Brian LaFlure were on scene.

Hayes said Bolton, Chestertown, Warrensburg, Pottersville, Bayridge, Lake George and West Glens Falls fire companies assisted in fighting the fire.

Riverside covered the Chestertown station. North Warren, Lake George, and Warrensburg EMS also responded to the scene.

State police are exploring whether criminal charges should be filed against the man whose cigar sparked the blaze.