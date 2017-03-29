Fire breaks out in Chilson home, wood stove blamed

TICONDEROGA – Fire hit a home at 30 County Route 56 in the hamlet of Chilson Tuesday morning.

A wood stove was blamed for the fire that did moderate damage to the house.

The first alarm to Chilson and Ticonderoga firefighters went out at about 10 a.m., to a house owned by Naomi and Roger Richards Jr.

The fire was brought under control with mutual aid from Ticonderoga, Schroon Lake, Port Henry, Crown Point and North Hudson.

Firefighters arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Westport brought the Essex County Air One truck to the fire to refill air bottles.

The Richardses are staying with neighbors, and declined assistance from the North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The cause is believed to be a malfunctioning wood stove that spread flames into a wall.

“I was the first unit to arrive on scene and found smoke coming from the south end of the house,” Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts said. “It was coming out from the window sills, the outside wall along the chimney, the eaves and the roof. Our first arriving engine made an interior attack on the fire, while arriving Chilson firefighters worked on an exterior attack.”

The home is repairable, Watts said.

“The flames didn’t spread,” he said. “It kind of contained itself to that one wall (by the wood stove).”

Lamoille Ambulance Service also stood by on scene and the Ticonderoga Fire Ladies Auxiliary provided refreshments.

The Richardses said they have insurance on the home, Watts said.

At one point, they were called to a chimney fire that was quickly extinguished, Watts said.

“Minutes after we were dispatched for this fire, we received a second call in our district for a chimney fire, in which our aerial truck and crew responded to State Route 22, and we received mutual aid from Putnam Fire for.”

All departments were back in service from the Chilson fire by 12:10 p.m. No injuries were reported fighting the fire.

“Everyone did a great job working together,” Watts said. “It was a great save (of the house).”