Fire chief tapped for Plattsburgh Town Board seat

× Expand File photo Town of Plattsburgh Board members appointed Charles Kostyk, of Cadyville, to a vacant seat left by Town Justice Martin Mannix.

PLATTSBURGH | Cadyville volunteer firefighter Charles Kostyk was appointed to the Plattsburgh Town Board last week.

He takes the seat of Martin Mannix, a board member who served for nearly three decades before stepping down Dec. 31 to take the bench as the new town justice.

“I am pleased the Plattsburgh Council chose me to be Marty’s replacement and I look forward to serving the members of the community,” said Kostyk in a statement.

He will serve on the town board until the next election.

Kostyk has served the Cadyville Volunteer Fire Department for the last 31 years, and as fire chief for eight of those years.

He has a total of 37 years of volunteer fire service under his belt and has been employed by a retail drugstore chain for 38 years, as field supervisor for the last decade, according to a news release from the supervisor’s office.

Kostyk comes from a community-oriented family.

His father served on the Town of Brownville Board, Jefferson County, in the 1970s. His mom served as deputy village clerk and on various boards in Dexter.

His appointment was unanimous.

“I am thrilled Chuck accepted the invitation to join the Town of Plattsburgh team,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman in a statement. “His passion for serving our community along with his leadership skills makes him a perfect fit. He is already rolling up his sleeves and getting to work.”

Town Justice Martin Mannix takes over for the Hon. Kevin Patnode, who served as the Plattsburgh Town Justice for 20 years. According to Cashman, Patnode administered around 180,000 cases with no ethical violations and only one case overturned.

“The Town of Plattsburgh heads into 2018 in great shape, under the tax cap for the third straight year with a multi-million dollar critical water infrastructure capital improvement plan in process,” Town Councilor Meg LeFevre said in a statement.

“What we do works because we have smart, dedicated department heads who run their departments like a business and are committed to efficient operations. With the appointment of Chuck, our town board remains in balance and 100 percent focused on supporting our crews to get the job done.”