Fire claims a life in Ticonderoga

× Expand Photo provided Firefighters from numerous departments battled a Ticonderoga house fire Wednesday morning that left one woman dead. The home was at 80 Burgoyne Road.

TICONDEROGA – A woman died during an intense fire that apparently began on the enclosed front porch of her home in Ticonderoga early Wednesday morning, Dec. 21.

Kimberlee J. Budwick, 58, was alone in the house at 80 Burgoyne Road, fire officials said.

The fire was reported by neighbors to Essex County 911, with Ticonderoga firefighters getting mutual aid from surrounding companies.

Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts said they were dispatched to the fire at 1:35 a.m.

“While responding I was updated by dispatch that it was fully involved per Ticonderoga Police on scene,” he said. “I arrived on scene at 1:39 and found a large fire on the front of the house, which was an enclosed porch.

“Our first engine arrived a few minutes after and they made an initial attack and had a successful knockdown.”

Firefighters then were able to begin looking for occupants, he said.

“Upon arrival it was unclear if anyone was inside, and there were no cars in the driveway,” Watts said. “A search found one person (Budwick) inside the house. They were removed from the house and taken outside to awaiting EMS providers. CPR was initiated by firefighters and EMTs and they were transported to Moses-Ludington Hospital.”

Budwick was pronounced dead after arrival at the hospital. Cause of death is pending an autopsy at Adirondack Medical Center at Saranac Lake.

She is survived by a daughter, Chelsea, two brothers, Keith O’Connor and Kevin O’Connor, and a sister, Karen Bessett.

Watts said they had three engines and 29 firefighters at the scene. Mutual aid came from

Chilson, Crown Point and Putnam fire companies on site, with Port Henry standing by in Ticonderoga Fire Station and Moriah standing by in Crown Point Fire Station.

Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, Lamoille Ambulance Service, Ticonderoga Town Police, Essex County Air One truck, and Essex County Emergency Services all responded to the fire.

The Ticonderoga Fire Department Auxiliary provided food and beverages for firefighters, and National Grid shut down power.

“We had a downed (electrical) service entrance line that was a hazard,” Watts said. “Ticonderoga Police provided assistance, as well as the Town Highway Department, which sanded the roadway after we were done.”

The State Office of Fire Prevention and Control had investigators on scene Wednesday morning, along with the Essex County Fire Investigation Unit, conducting an investigation into the cause of the blaze.