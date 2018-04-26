Fire cleanup is priority

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Cunningham Building at Main Street and St. Patrick’s Place in Port Henry was heavily damaged by a nighttime fire that began in a second floor apartment. The Town of Moriah is working to get the property owners to clean up the site.

PORT HENRY | Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava says everything possible is being done to clean up the commercial and apartment building at 4314 Main St. in Port Henry that a fire raged through recently.

The building owned by Greg Cunningham was being purchased from Jeff Wisell, and the entire top floor was destroyed by a fire than began when curtains caught fire in Apartment No. 3 on April 4.

Scozzafava said one plan is to remove the second story and convert it to a single floor structure.

The town is trying to determine who had insurance and if the plan would be feasible, he said.

“We’ve been working on the fire situation,” Scozzafava said at a recent town council meeting. “We have one road closed. It’s been difficult.”

He said insurance and legal ownership issues have held them up.

“If we have to go in and clean that property up, because of the asbestos, you’re looking at $100,000,” Scozzafava said.

Security Mutual Insurance Company of Ithaca was the insurance company of record, but won’t say if insurance was in effect, he said.

The town may have to hire legal counsel just to find out of the place was insured, he said.

“St. Patrick’s (Place) is closed because it is unsafe,” Town Highway Superintendent Jamie Wilson said. “There could be falling debris.”

Scozzafava praised Moriah Central School for furnishing school buses to evacuate the Lee House and sheltering them at the school, then taking them to a Ticonderoga motel.

“Everybody did a great job and we appreciate it,” Scozzafava said.

Town and state officials had a meeting at the site with the owner and a structural engineer to try and determine what course of action should be taken, he said.

“As supervisor, my first priority is public safety,” Scozzafava said. “We currently have a road closed, and also a section of sidewalk in front of the building. We also have had to close off parking spaces in front of the building due to falling debris.

“I realize that this is also a huge eyesore, and believe me that I want this situation resolved ASAP as much as anyone else. We have to stay within the boundaries of the law, as this is private property.”