Fire company goes independent soon

PORT HENRY – After no one spoke at a public hearing, the incorporation of the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department got an OK from both town and village boards.

With 12 residents looking on at a joint meeting, the Moriah Town Council and Port Henry Village Board both voted unanimously to incorporate the village-owned Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department.

The action allows the fire company to remain in existence after the village dissolves on March 31, 2017.

A Board of Fire Commissioners has already been created to oversee the new Port Henry/Moriah Fire District #3, which was another part of the process.

One of the five fire commissioners, Dwayne Maye, can’t serve, so Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said he’s asking for residents of the Cheever area to volunteer.

The Fire District will cover the former village after it goes away, as well as parts of the town north and south of the village on Route 9N.

The two boards had to appoint the district’s five fire commissioners for the first year, with elections to be held the second Tuesday in December 2017, for staggered terms from one to five years. The village was allowed to appoint three, and the town, two of the commissioners.

The district will also need a treasurer, since candidate Erin Gilbo declined the nomination.

Scozzafava said the incorporation needed separate resolutions from the two boards, then both had to vote.

“It’s the last step in the authorization needed for the fire company,” Village Attorney Robert Hafner said. “After the public hearing, there’s a document you’re authorized to sign.”

That document will be filed with the State Secretary of State, he said, to incorporate the Fire Department, and will take effect on March 31, 2017. The Fire District will become official on April 1, 2017.

The assets of the village fire company, such as vehicles and equipment, will be transferred to the new Fire District, he said.

Village voters decided last year to dissolve Port Henry as a municipal unit, and let the town take over its property and responsibilities.

Port Henry Fire Chief James Hughes said the process was complex.

“I’d like to express my sincere thanks for the effort you put for making this happen,” he told the joint boards. “We look forward to April 1.”