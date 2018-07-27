Fire company shaken by internal arsonist

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Matt Watts stresses the Ticonderoga Fire Department’s commitment to the community.

TICONDEROGA | As the Ticonderoga Fire Department comes to grips with an alleged arsonist who infiltrated its ranks, it is reaching out to the community to offer assurance that professionalism at the company remains paramount.

“We’re still here doing the job they expect us to do,” said Chief Matthew Watts. “We want to make sure they know we’re here to protect them.”

Watts said the firefighter in question — who has not been named because of his age — had been a member for only six months when a series of suspicious grass and brush fires began breaking out around the town.

“The first one was along the road, and we didn’t think anything of it, because it’s not unusual for someone to throw a cigarette out the window,” Watts said.

But then the number of fires began to add up, and authorities knew they were dealing with an arsonist, they just didn’t know who.

The break came when the suspect allegedly set fire to a historic barn on McCaughin Road in the early morning hours of June 18, when police quickly became convinced that the young firefighter was responsible, and contacted the department.

Watts said the young man had been present fighting the fires he is believed to have set.

It’s relatively rare but by no means unknown for firefighters to set fires. “Sometimes it’s an adrenaline rush, for others it’s a sense of heroism,” Watts said.

Watts said the young man was released from jail earlier this month. While his case awaits adjudication, Watts said Ticonderoga has quickly expelled the suspect from it’s department, to help reassure the public. Still, it hasn’t been an easy time.

‘ONCE AGAIN FACING ADVERSITY’

In an open letter to the community, the company wrote, “For over 150 years the Ticonderoga Fire Department has served the community of Ticonderoga with pride, honor, courage and integrity. Over those years, we have faced adversity many times, and we have always been there whenever the call came. We are once again facing adversity.”

Watts said members were stunned, embarrassed and angry that someone would both betray the public trust, and put firefighters in harm’s way.

Company President Mary Cunningham says “These are troubled times for us, but we will rise above and be stronger as a family. We’re still here to do good things for other people.”

Watts said the young man had been thoroughly vetted with interviews, background checks and references, and it is hard to tell what else could have been done to tip his behavior. He had volunteered for the company in Putnam prior to coming to Ticonderoga, apparently without incident.

He appeared to be a model volunteer, participating in extensive training classes and showing up in his spare time to wash trucks.

With an exception or two, Watts said the community has been understanding and supportive.

In its statement, the company said, “We want to be clear: The action of this member is not in any way a reflection on the membership as a whole who are proud members dedicated to serving this community. The membership has served for many years with pride, respect, passion, and a profound love for this community. Our mission has not changed and will not waver. We will move forward from this and come out stronger than before.”