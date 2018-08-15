Fire-damaged building comes down

× Town officials look on as a historic building in Port Henry’s most important block is leveled. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | A fire-gutted historic building in downtown Port Henry was taken down this week, after Moriah town officials said they could no longer ignore the safety risks.

A small gathering of spectators came and went during the day, most of them calling the demolition disappointing, but necessary.

“It’s sad that it has to come down, but it’s an eyesore and it’s dangerous,” said Aloma Manville, who lives nearby. “It’s too bad — when the mines were open, this was one hopping town.”

Independently, the town filed a criminal complaint against the building’s owner, Greg Cunningham, who failed to show for a Tuesday hearing.

Town Justice Richard Carpenter issued a warrant for Cunningham’s arrest, and sent sheriff’s deputies to go find him.

The complaint was brought on charges of owning a building that threatened public safety. The town’s attorney, John Silvestri, said Cunningham could face a fine of $250 and 15 days in jail for each day he was in violation of the town’s safety laws, dating back to July 12.

The town agreed to move forward with demolition last week, after failing to prod Cnningham into doing the job on their own. A state of emergency was declared by the town in order to speed the process. The town got permission to proceed from the Supreme Court last month.

Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said the demolition and associated costs would run the town up to $40,000, including $8,000 in attorney fees. The town leased a piece of heavy equipment and an operator from Kubricky Construction to do the work for less money than had been anticipated. The town also dodged a bullet when minimal amounts of asbestos were found on site.

The building burned in April, and was considered unstable and a menace to passersby.

“I know it’s a shame to take the building down, but it’s not salvageable,” Scozzafava said. “It’s not something that we want to do, believe me.”

Moriah had been put on notice by its insurance company that it faced liability issues should a catastrophic event occur, Scozzafava said. The town went to court twice to get the owner, Greg Cunningham, to do the work himself, which he had stated he intended to do. But both times he failed to show for a hearing.

Cunningham was to be in court later this week to answer a criminal summons brought by the town of creating a safety hazard, Scozzafava said.

The town will try to recoup its costs by placing a lien on the property, effectively rolling it into the tax bill. If it’s not paid, the property could be seized and sold.

The 19th century brick building had been assessed at $137,800.