Fire department gets equipment

PORT HENRY – A federal grant of $11,429 will allow the Port Henry Fire Department to purchase a new personal protective equipment drying cabinet for the fire station.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $94,896 in federal funding for fire departments in the Capital and Adirondack regions.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

“Our goal is to increase firefighter safety by ensuring our turnout gear is properly maintained under NFPA 1851 guidelines and free of any carcinogens or soot that will impact the long term health of our firefighters,” said Port Henry Fire Chief James A. Hughes. “These funds will purchase a personal protective equipment drying cabinet intended to promote the health, well-being and safety of our firefighters.

“An award from the AFG Program and this match provides the best possible solution for the lowest possible cost while providing optimal benefit to our firefighter community. On behalf of a grateful department, we extend our sincerest thanks to senators Schumer and Gillibrand for continuing to support this very important grant program.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants are administered by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the Department’s United States Fire Administration.

“It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Schumer. “Our first responders are our local heroes and our primary line of defense for safety and security. It is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency.”

The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.

“These federal funds will allow our first responders to purchase the up-to-date equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Gillibrand. “We need to do everything we can to protect our first responders when they risk their lives, and I will always fight in the Senate to make sure they are given the support they deserve.”