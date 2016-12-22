Fire destroys house at 2 Woodrow Ave. in Tupper Lake

× Expand Photo by James Lanthier Jr.

TUPPER LAKE — An early morning fire last Sunday brought about 40 firefighters to a populated and heavily residential section of Tupper Lake.

The blaze at 2 Woodrow Ave. was called into dispatch at 8:06 a.m., according to Tupper Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Carl Steffen.

“The owner’s son was home at the time, but he was out in the garage,” the chief told the Sun.

“According to his statements, he had been lighting some kerosene lamps and he left one burning when he went to the garage.”

A neighbor saw smoke and went to find the resident, Steffen said.

“When he came out of the garage, flames were shooting out the window of what I believe was a living room area. On our arrival, flames were coming out both ends of the house. There was no way we could enter the building.”

Fire departments quickly surrounded the property and worked with Tupper’s aerial truck to douse the blaze.

Fire completely destroyed the house, but did not spread to nearby properties.

“It burned the place completely,” Steffen said.

Franklin County Real Property records online indicate the home is owned by Tina M. Root.

Fire officials contacted the American Red Cross to assist the displaced resident who is the owner’s son.

Chief Steffen said this section of Woodrow Ave. is residential with several homes across the street and a garage next door. Another home sits about 50 feet from where fire consumed the one-and-a-half story wooden house.

The Franklin County Cause and Origin team went to the site last Sunday afternoon.

“We can’t rule out accidental. He had a cat and the lantern may have been knocked over,” the chief said.

Tupper Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded with four trucks. Mutual aid came in from Piercefield, Saranac Lake and Paul Smith-Gabriels Volunteer Fire Departments along with assistance from the Tupper Lake ambulance personnel. Altogether about 40 volunteer personnel helped douse the blaze.

Tupper Lake Police and the village electric and Department of Public Works personnel also assisted.

Fire vehicles cleared the scene at approximately 2 p.m., Steffen said, but were called back later in the afternoon for a rekindle.

Air temperatures dropped to about 10 degrees Fahrenheit by the time the fire was out.