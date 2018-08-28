Fire destroys Ti home

× Expand Photo provided Fire destroyed this home on John Street Saturday night.

TICONDEROGA | Fire destroyed a single family home in Ticonderoga Saturday night.

No cause has been established, although firefighters called it suspicious.

According to Ticonderoga Fire Company Chief Matthew Watts, the call came in at 9:21 p.m. for a fire at 8 John St.

Watts said the home was occupied by Sarah Morin and her adult son Eric. Both escaped injury, although one firefighter was treated and released from the hospital after being struck by a piece of falling slate.

Watts said the home, which was a total loss, was believed to be insured.

“The cause is being investigated by the Essex County Office of Emergency Services and Ticonderoga Police,” Watts said via email. “It has been deemed suspicious.”

Watts said the Red Cross is assisting the Morin family.

Two other homes were nearby, but firefighters were able to save them from damage, despite being hampered somewhat by overhead power lines that made it difficult to use the aerial truck.

The company was called back to the scene Sunday morning, but no further fire was evident, Watts said.

Watts said when he arrived Saturday night the back of the house was heavily involved.

It was determined everyone was out of the house by then. Ticonderoga responded with one engine, a tanker and an aerial truck. Mutual aid was received from Crown Point, Chilson, Putnam and Moriah. Schroon Lake stood by in the Chilson station, while Port Henry stood by in Crown Point.

Also on scene was the Ticonderoga Police Department, Lamoille Ambulance Service, Essex County Emergency Services, Ticonderoga Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and National Grid. Approximately 60 firefighters battled the fire.