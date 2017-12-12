Fire razes Essex home

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell A fire gutted this home at 1793 Lake Shore Road in Essex on Dec. 9.

ESSEX | The joy of the Christmas in Essex program was broken for a brief time Saturday, Dec. 9, as firefighters from several communities were called on to knock down a structure fire in the early afternoon hours.

The fire took place at a property on 1793 Lake Shore Road near Whallons Bay.

The property is currently owned by Linda Coffin.

Department of Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said the fire started in the basement.

“A determination has not been made yet and we are waiting for the insurance investigators to finish their inspection,” he said.

The call went out for the fire at 1:08 p.m., with companies from Essex, Willsboro, Whallonsburg, Wadhams, Westport and Au Sable Forks responding. New York State Police and Essex County fire investigation were also on hand.

Jaquish said fire investigators returned to the scene the next day to continue their work, along with a call for a rekindle of the fire.