Fire survivors recount journey to recovery

× Two survivors of the 2000 Seton Hall University Fire, Shawn Simons and Alvaro Llanos, shared the story of their recovery with students at SUNY Plattsburgh last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Fire safety is important. Shawn Simons and Alvaro Llanos have the scars to prove it.

It was 18 years ago when a pair of students pulled a banner from a posterboard above a velour couch and set it alight — with it, setting into motion a tragedy that would mark countless lives and spur nationwide change.

Simons and Llanos, two survivors of a blaze that took the lives of three and injured 58 others, visited SUNY Plattsburgh last week to tell their story and emphasize the importance of fire preparedness and prevention.

“I just wish we’d had a program like ours, before this happened,” said Simons, looking out into a crowd of students at the Cardinal Lounge.

If he’d have known what he does now, when the fire alarm sounded all those years ago and the two realized that this time the threat was real, they might’ve changed their course of action. Instead of running from their room and into the heart of the blaze, which reached upwards of 1,500 degrees, he said, maybe they would’ve stayed put.

Maybe things would be different.

‘GET OUT OF THAT BUILDING’

That small fire in the third-floor common room at Seton Hall University’s Boland Hall spread to two other couches in the room, the walls, the floor, the ceiling. It was 4:30 a.m., and in an instant 600 freshmen living there were put in danger.

Simons and Llanos were sleeping when the alarm went off that morning.

That semester alone, pranksters had pulled the fire alarm dozens of times. It was an epidemic so prevalent that the college’s newspaper, The Setonian, had published an editorial years before that it could eventually pose a danger to students’ lives.

And so Simons and Llanos took their time getting dressed.

Simons went through a mental calculation: It was winter in New Jersey. He’d just fallen asleep not too long before. But if he didn’t heed the alarm’s warning, he could be fined $100, and his hard-working mother would need to shoulder that cost.

“Stop what you’re doing. Get up and get out of that building,” Simons told SUNY Plattsburgh students last Wednesday, looking toward a line of Plattsburgh City firefighters standing at the back of the room.

After several minutes, Simons and his roommate had begrudgingly left their room, only to realize that this time, the threat was very, very real.

“We were 18, trying to have a good time,” said Llanos. “This night changed our lives forever.”

In trying to escape through an elevator near the blaze, Simons was burned on 16 percent of his body. Third-degree burns ravaged his hands, second- and first-degree burns on his face.

Llanos fared far worse.

Hit by a fireball as he reached a stairwell, the 18-year-old was engulfed by flame. He sustained burns on 56 percent of his body.

The two were sent to a nearby hospital. The recovery process was excruciating. Llanos was disfigured, in a coma for months, his family desperately praying for his survival. Simons endured months of physical therapy.

To them, their treatment team at St. Barnabas Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Livington, New Jersey are heroes to this day.

“They took us under their wing as if we were family,” Simons said.

AFTERMATH

The two students who started fire denied their involvement for years.

One even spoke with a reporter the morning of the blaze, Simons said, delivering a frantic account of a fire that he’d escaped far sooner than his classmates with a face untouched by soot.

It wasn’t until 2006 that the two, Joseph T. Lepore and Sean Michael Ryan, would plead guilty to arson and witness tampering, according to the New York Times. They had originally faced felony charges of murder, reckless manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson, but reached a plea deal. They were sentenced to five years in prison.

“I, along with Sean Ryan, lit a banner on fire that was draped across the couch in the third-floor lounge of Boland Hall on Jan. 19, 2000, at approximately 4 a.m.,” The New York Times reported Lepore as saying in 2006. “When doing so, I did not intend to injure anyone. It was a prank that got out of hand.”

It was the act of these two students and the resulting tragedy that spurred change across the nation, Simons said.

Their dorm at Seton Hall University didn’t have sprinklers installed. A new law was subsequently passed in New Jersey requiring sprinklers in all college dorm rooms. Campuses across the country began developing safety plans. And here in New York, then-Gov. George Pataki formed a task force on campus fire safety to prevent a similar situation from happening here, according to the New York Times.

Simons and Llanos tour the country now, speaking at colleges about the importance of fire preparedness. They hope their story will inspire others.

“We could’ve decided to give up, be victims,” said Llanos. “But we decided to keep our heads up and be survivors.”