Fire truck purchase gains support

LAKE GEORGE | The pending proposal to purchase a new aerial fire truck was raised again at the Feb. 12 Lake George Village Board meeting, following a public informational meeting six days earlier when the controversial idea appeared to gain some support.

Local firefighters support the purchase of a demonstrator Sutphen fire truck with a 70-feet ladder for $892,662, citing that Lake George’s existing aerial fire truck, which has about 20,000 miles on its odometer, has various mechanical problems which weren’t remedied in several recent repair efforts costing taxpayers about $78,000.

The fire department has been offered about $20,000 for trade-in value for their 24-year old fire truck.

Fire officials have estimated that with the proposed purchase, the local fire protection tax would increase to 56.1 cents per thousand, meaning a property owner with an assessment of about $250,000 would see their fire tax increase about $26 to $140.25 per year.

Local fire department officials are seeking to obtain the new demonstrator, however, with an array of equipment not detailed in the bid process conducted months ago.

Blais told board members that this change necessitated re-bidding the purchase with additional specifications, and that the town was undertaking that task.

The fire truck purchase was the subject of an informational meeting held Feb. 6, and comments were aired both for and against the proposal.

Since that time, petitions have circulated calling for a public “straw vote” on the fire truck purchase issue — rather than leaving the decision up to the municipal leaders. Blais said that petitions calling for a formal referendum on the proposal could legally only be circulated in the village.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said the engineers designing a new sewer treatment plant for the village have informed him the cost of the project may be as high as $22 million, up from the $20 million estimated several months ago.

“Every time we get a grant, the cost goes up on the other end,” Blais said, noting a pending deadline in March to apply for a bond to pay toward the plant.