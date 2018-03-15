Fire truck purchase gains support

Lake George Village Town Hall
LAKE GEORGE | The pending proposal to purchase a new aerial fire truck was raised again at the Feb. 12 Lake George Village Board meeting, following a public informational meeting six days earlier when the controversial idea appeared to gain some support.
Local firefighters support the purchase of a demonstrator Sutphen fire truck with a 70-feet ladder for $892,662, citing that Lake George’s existing aerial fire truck, which has about 20,000 miles on its odometer, has various mechanical problems which weren’t remedied in several recent repair efforts costing taxpayers about $78,000.
The fire department has been offered about $20,000 for trade-in value for their 24-year old fire truck.
Fire officials have estimated that with the proposed purchase, the local fire protection tax would increase to 56.1 cents per thousand, meaning a property owner with an assessment of about $250,000 would see their fire tax increase about $26 to $140.25 per year.
Local fire department officials are seeking to obtain the new demonstrator, however, with an array of equipment not detailed in the bid process conducted months ago.
Blais told board members that this change necessitated re-bidding the purchase with additional specifications, and that the town was undertaking that task.
The fire truck purchase was the subject of an informational meeting held Feb. 6, and comments were aired both for and against the proposal.
Since that time, petitions have circulated calling for a public “straw vote” on the fire truck purchase issue — rather than leaving the decision up to the municipal leaders. Blais said that petitions calling for a formal referendum on the proposal could legally only be circulated in the village.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said the engineers designing a new sewer treatment plant for the village have informed him the cost of the project may be as high as $22 million, up from the $20 million estimated several months ago.
“Every time we get a grant, the cost goes up on the other end,” Blais said, noting a pending deadline in March to apply for a bond to pay toward the plant.
Blais said he had good news, however, that the village may qualify for a state “hardship grant” of about $5 million.
“Every attempt has been made to request funding from Sen. Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand, state officials and my minister,” Blais said.
In other business conducted at the Feb. 12 village board meeting, the trustees:
• Heard Mayor Blais talk about establishing an age minimum and length of service requirement for fire truck drivers.
“A 23-year-old guy driving a million-dollar fire truck scares me,” Blais said.
• Endorsed the concept of a block party to be held during the Americade, in which several blocks of Canada St. would be closed to traffic as has been done for the village’s Oktoberfest celebration. Blais said that with Americade experiencing declining attendance, a new attraction like the block party — which would include a concert by a noted band — would give the motorcycle rally a needed boost.
• Heard from Mayor Blais that he asked Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel to request from the state Department of Motor Vehicles that they start offering vanity plates bearing the popular Lake George logo — an outline of the lake.
• Were informed that the Lake George Winter Carnival had been very popular in its opening weekends. Blais said the “snocross” snowmobile racing event staged in the Warren County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg attracted more than 300 people. Blais credited employees of Warren County and the town of Warrensburg for hauling tons of snow for the two-day event.
• Heard a suggestion from Blais that the village purchase a sidewalk snowblower like the town of Warrensburg now has — and that such a machine would likely decrease the amount of salt used to keep the sidewalks passable in winter.
“Their sidewalk clearing machine moves along fast, and removes snow efficiently,” Blais said.
The next village board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday March 19.