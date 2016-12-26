Fire union levels charges at Calnon

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Pictured: Fire union members Nicholas Seiden, Douglas Walker and Shaun Clark.

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Union has levied a number of allegations against outgoing Mayor James Calnon, airing nearly a decade of grievances as the official prepares to leave office next month.

Among the most damning allegations: The mayor deliberately spent down the fund balance during his two-year tenure to avoid mandated raises, delaying negotiations with the PPFU until the city’s reserves had been depleted from $6.8 million in 2012 to just under $300,000.

Calnon, claims the department, has also attempted to shame the department into taking a lesser quality health care plan.

The union also argues the mayor has shown an unwillingness to negotiate a new contract, leaving the department without one for nine years.

The PPFU concluded the above is a concentrated effort to break them.

“In the past, there’s been some very bad blood from the mayor’s office, particularly from these last two administrations,” said Shaun Clark, a union rep. “It’s been a rough nine years.”

The PPFU went public with their complaints last month following what they said was a “shockingly disturbing admission” Calnon made under sworn testimony at an arbitration hearing on Nov. 14.

“Under direct questioning by the union’s attorney, unbelievably, Mayor Calnon stated that it was his express plan to spend down the fund balance over the last four years,” the PPFU said in a news release. “The mayor implied that his goal was to ensure that there was no money left to give city firefighters a raise if directed to do so by the Arbitration Panel.”

And the department remains without a contract, making them the only city union who has failed to reach a deal.

‘STRESSFUL JOB’

“In the last few years, they’ve delayed it so much that there just isn’t any fund balance left,” said PPFU President Douglas Walker. “So in the end, the mayor got just what he wanted.”

The PPFU says they just want their side of the story to be told.

“Nine years without the [fire union] having a contract is telling,” Clark said. “No other city union has gone even remotely close to that.”

Bolstering their argument is their track record on grievances. Over the past several years, the fire department has filed somewhere between 25-33 grievances against the city, said Walker, and has won 22 of them.

All of which, the department said, has added stress to an “already stressful job.”

Firefighter Nicholas Seiden said that he has spent his entire brief career navigating the conflict.

“It definitely makes it harder to come to work,” said Seiden. “You just feel like you’re working for (...) a mayor that hates us that much — that he doesn’t want us to even be treated fairly — it makes it very difficult.”

“We are the busiest fire department in the county, bar none,” said Clark.

‘ONE SIDED’

The conflict, said the PPFU, dates back to Mayor Donald Kasperzak’s tenure, who served from 2007 to 2013.

Despite not having a contract since Dec. 31, 2007, they have been able to continue working under the nine-year-old contract while negotiations continue.

“Every year for the past nine years, we’ve thought we were close to a contract, only to hear nothing or ‘no,’” said Clark.

“It’s been very one sided,” he said. “When the city, just four years ago, had a $6.8 million fund balance, there was no consideration of increased wages or any semblance of a contract.”

They tried mediation, which didn’t work.

They then entered Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) arbitration twice. According to the Taylor Law, the process is necessary following an impasse in negotiations.

The first attempt to hash out a deal was in 2012. Among the goals was procuring retroactive wages from 2008 to 2009.

That was successful, in that the union was awarded a 2 percent raise, but a permanent contract agreement was not reached.

The second was in 2014 for the years of 2009 through 2011.

That’s still ongoing, the union said, and hearings continue.

‘FAR DEEPER’ THAN A CONTRACT

Meanwhile, other slights kept stacking up.

“It’s far deeper than just negotiating a contract,” said Walker.

Under Kasperzak and Calnon’s tenures, the department was kept at a contractual minimum staffing.

In 2012, the City of Plattsburgh lost a lawsuit over the January 2012 exam for fire chief. The city was found guilty of “colluding with civil service” to deny city firefighters access to an exam in 2012, according to Clark.

The State Supreme Court ruled the city set unreasonable expectations for the civil service exam in order to freeze them out.

The department also criticized then-councilor Calnon’s comments to a local reporter, where he blamed eight city firefighters for costing taxpayers $63,000 per year after declining to change health insurance plans.

That led to public safety concerns, said the department, when they were confronted by members of the public.

“As a matter of fact, the mayor said that we deserve four zeroes, as far as he is concerned,” said Walker.

After years of what Walker calls “dark times,” it calls into question why the union would choose to publicize their concerns.

“People have asked us why we haven’t gone public,” said Walker. “It’s because we’re very proud people. We go out and help people. We’ve tried before and it’s been like, ‘Oh, listen to those poor firefighters.’”

“But when he went in under sworn testimony and said he put the city in financial danger to punish 36 people? That can’t be held back,” said Walker. “In our minds, it’s criminal.”

MAYOR RESPONDS

Calnon dismissed the claims as a personal attack, and said they were nothing new.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinions — they’re not entitled to create their own facts,” Calnon said. “I think that is petulant and ridiculous.”

Calnon said the arbitrator did not do a thorough job of examining the city’s finances, and how much was available to fund a potential raise in the periods from 2008-2009 and again in 2010 and 2012.

Calnon said the city did spend down their fund balance.

“Was it our intent to spend down to prevent the firefighters from getting a raise? Absolutely not. It’s a lie. That’s just not true.”

The department, Calnon noted, hasn’t signed a contract since 2005, a period that spans the tenure of four mayors.

Like the Plattsburgh City Department, the Fire Department can go to binding arbitration, Calnon said, but have never done so because the negotiation would mean the city would be granted the authority to lay staffers off in tight financial times.

“And they have that power in that clause of the contract, and they use it,” Calnon said. “All the power’s in the hand of the union.”

Calnon said the PPFU dragged their feet in past negotiations with the city.

He plans on writing a letter before leaving office citing the number of times the city attempted to engage in respectful discussion.

The overwhelming majority of firefighters are good, he said, but just a few have a “grade school” mentality.

“It’s just unwarranted,” he said. “I’m not surprised — I’m disappointed.

“When you buy a dog, don’t be surprised when it barks.”

NEXT STEPS

With Mayor-elect Colin Read being sworn-in in just two weeks, the PPFU is looking toward the future with optimism.

In a meeting with Read, Walker told the new mayor: “I don’t want any special favors, I don’t need any special favors,” he said. “If we can just get an even playing field, I’ll be ecstatic.”

“All the department has ever asked for is to be treated fairly,” said Walker.

To city taxpayers, the fire department said: “No matter what, we will always do our absolute best job for the city that we live in,” said Clark.

“When the bell goes off, nobody thinks about politics.”

Editor Pete DeMola contributed to this article.