Firefighters bringing smoke alarms

CROWN POINT – Crown Point’s A.E. Phelps Volunteer Fire Department and the American Red Cross are rolling out the Home Fire Preparedness Campaign here that will provide free installed smoke alarms to local homeowners.

Starting Aug. 1, the Crown Point Fire Department will make making a list of residents who would like to participate in this program, Fire Chief Joseph Norton said.

The fire company members, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will be installing free 10-year lithium-battery life smoke detectors free of charge to the residents of the Crown Point Fire District.

Norton said there are no strings attached, and residents can take advantage of the program by calling the fire station at 518 597-3211 or by emailing him at cpfiredistrict@gmail.com.

“You can also stop by the station on any Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to add your name, phone number and street address to the list that we have already started at the station,” he said.

“We will be sending out 3 to 4 members for the installs, and they will educate the residents within their homes of fire safety initiatives, as well as giving the children in the community fire escape plans that are magnetic on a refrigerator to remind them daily on what to do in case of fire.”

The station is at 2764 Main St. in Crown Point.

Each year, the Crown Point Fire Department utilizes Fire Prevention Week in October to express fire safety within the community, but with the help of the American Red Cross the members are able to do so throughout the year as well, the chief said.

“Everyone please take advantage of this program by calling or emailing the station,” he said. “This is a free program. The smoke alarms cannot be handed out, they have to be installed by the fire department. Remember, these smoke alarms just may save your life or your families’ life.”

The Crown Point Fire Department is also recruiting members in for: driver/pump operators, interior and exterior firefighters, fire police and support personnel. If interested, contact Norton for an application.