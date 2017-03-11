Firefighters lauded at annual banquet

× Chief Greg Wright (middle) presents 2016 Fireman of the Year award to two members, Eathen Galusha and Karen Wright. Photo by Mike Corey

NORTH CREEK — It was an evening of good friends, good music and good food at a dinner to honor local firefighters.

The Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad were lauded during a buffet dinner at the Copperfield Inn in North Creek on Feb. 25.

A substantial crowd of department members and their families, along with members from other area agencies gathered to celebrate the achievements of local volunteers.

Two members were named 2016 Volunteer Fireman of the year: Karen Wright and Ethen Galusha.

“It’s a team effort and I’m just one of many who put in a lot of time and hard work,” said Wright.

Galusha said it was nice to be recognized for all the hard work and time invested in the agency.

“I look up to a lot of people on the department,” Galusha said. “I’m glad to see that being a full member of a little over a year has have allowed me to became a great asset and a valued member. It feels good to help people in need.”

Several other members were lauded at the event.

× EMT Debbie Palmatier receives her 2016 Rescue Squad member of the Year (Michael Justice award) from Rescue Squad Captain Cameron Dubay. Photo by Mike Corey

The 2016 Michael Justice Award was presented to Debbie Palmatier, who in addition to being an EMT for 12 years, was squad captain from 2005-09 and has also served as department treasurer for 10 years.

Palmatier is a CPR instructor and is currently is taking a class to become an Advanced EMT.

“I’m honored and humbled by this recognition, but I’d like to step back and let someone else have this honor. You can’t do this sort of thing without support from your spouse — thank you, Jeff Palmatier. I like doing this, I get a good feeling as a helper.”

Rescue Squad Captain Cameron Dubay presented honorary memberships to three veteran members:

Bob Savarie, a charter member of the squad, was captain for 10 years, and assistant captain for 15. He served as a first aid instructor and was base dispatcher with his wife Floss prior to the arrival of 911 service.

Savarie was the Mountain Lakes EMS Council’s Essex County representative for over 10 years. He was recognized for his 35 years of service with the NYS Leadership Award in 1991, the same year he retired from MVFDRS service.

Fran Paradis was among the squad’s first group of female members. An advanced life support EMT for six of her 35 years, she held multiple EMT classes at Minerva Central School in the 1980s, and retired from service in 1995.

Malcolm Persons served in the squad’s senior management for 15 years, and as an advanced life support EMT for 20 years. He was one of the first ALS providers in the area and provided intercepts for various ambulances all over the North Country.

After over 30 years of service, Persons retired in 2008.

Jamie Gonjo was also honored for 20 years of service.

Department members wished to thank the Schroon Lake Rescue Squad, who stood by at the Minerva Fire House during the banquet.

Volunteers are always wanted, so contact your local squad today.