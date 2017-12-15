Firefighters raise cash for kids

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided The Plattsburgh Professional Firefighter’s Union last week donated $1,820 to the North Country Cancer Fund. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Local law enforcement and public safety workers are helping out in more ways than one this holiday season.

The Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters’ union donated $1,820 to the North Country Cancer Fund last week.

The firefighters sold nearly 100 t-shirts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The union’s donation will assist the families of at least three local patients with costs incurred during their treatment.

The North Country Cancer Fund was founded in 2007 and operates on a volunteer basis. All funds raised benefit residents of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

“We like to keep the money local,” said according to Union Vice President Jamie Schwartz.

CITY POLICE DONATE TOYS

Plattsburgh City Police last week donated $1,200 worth of toys to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau, a nonprofit that provides toys to children countywide.

The department thanked everyone who donated toys and contributed to their bottle drive earlier in the season in a post on their Facebook page.

“Hoping to bring some smiles to the local children this holiday season,” the post read.