Firefighters ready for the future

Putnam Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Johnson holds one of the new Avon Deltair SCBA air packs that were purchased with a federal grant. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PUTNAM – The Putnam Volunteer Fire Department may have modernized its equipment just in time.

The 15-person department just bought 12 new Avon Deltair SCBA air packs, 15 masks and 24 refillable air bottles using a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters grant.

That replaced aging air bottles that would soon be out of specification with U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements, Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Johnson said.

The department got $74,099, with a 5 percent matching funds requirement, Johnson said, to bring the total to $78,000.

He said the new air tanks extend run time to 45 minutes.

“We’re all set for another 15 years,” he said. “These packs are nice – you can flip a switch to go to room air. That’s an important safety feature.”

He said they’ve applied for another grant, for $52,000, to buy a filling station for the new air packs.

“The new air packs made us compliant,”Johnson said. “Our bottles were outdated. We’d have been out of OSHA compliance at some point. It really did save us.”

The air packs are used by firefighters to enter burning structures.

Three of their old air packs were sold and nine were donated to Dresden Fire Department, to be upgraded and put into use.

Putnam also got an $11,500 grant fromfor two automatic defibrillators to use at medical emergencies. Putnam doesn’t have its own ambulance squad, but has a first responder unit that goes directly to the scene when there’s a call. The town contracts with Ticonderoga Emergency Squad for ambulance services.

Johnson said Putnam had 25 fire calls and 25 EMS calls in 2016. They were in service for 410 hours on fire calls and 53 hours on medical calls. The department has 15 active firefighters and nine junior firefighters.

Putnam Fire Department spent 938 hours in training last year, he said. The department also has a Dive Team for water rescues and recoveries.