Firehouse now on Historic Register

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The former Henry’s Garage is now the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department. The three-story structure is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

MORIAH – The Port Henry Firehouse is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation nominated the site for inclusion in the registry

“That’s good news,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council session. “The fire district that’s located there is trying to secure another location.”

He said the town has had inquiries to lease the building, located on Church Street. To sell it would require a permissive referendum of voters, Scozzafava said.

“The best thing would be for that building to be in private ownership,” Scozzafava said.

The Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department was owned by the Village of Port Henry until the village dissolved on March 31, then it became part of an independent fire district, with a governing Board of Fire Commissioners.

The building itself went from village hands to town ownership.

The fire station was formerly Henry’s Garage. Henry’s Garage was originally constructed in 1911 as a horse and automobile livery business and later converted to an automobile showroom, service garage and car storage facility.

State and National Registers listing can assist property owners in revitalizing buildings, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

The council also named Suzanne May and Mark Davenport to the Moriah Community Development Corp. May works for the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, while Davenport is a former village trustee and is on the staff of Camp Dudley at Westport.

“This is as we move forward with the implementation of our waterfront development plan,” Town Councilor Tim Garrison said.

The town had a waterfront development study completed that showed three possible expansion projects for the town’s Bulwagga Bay Campground, including building cabins and yurts there or enticing a developer to lease the property for a hotel.