Fires keep responders busy

Ticonderoga firefighters battled a barn fire on Pine Springs Drive recently.

TICONDEROGA | Fires in Ticonderoga and Hague destroyed a barn and a vacant house being remodeled recently.

The barn at 166 Pine Springs Drive in Ticonderoga had housed two horses, but both were outside the barn and unharmed when the fire began.

The structure is owned by Anthony Mazzotte of Ticonderoga, and was first reported with smoke pouring out at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

A member of Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department who was at the nearby Ticonderoga Middle School reported the smoke, which Fire Chief Matt Watts said had turned to flames when firefighters arrived.

Watts said the roof of the 30-by-50-foot wooden barn had started to collapse when he got there.

The fire was extinguished in a half hour, he said, with no damage to equipment parked nearby.

Ticonderoga got mutual aid from tankers from Chilson, Putnam and Crown Point. A crew from Putnam stood by in Ticonderoga’s fire station, while Chilson and Port Henry crews were on alert in their own stations in case they were needed. Ticonderoga Emergency Squad stood by at the fire site.

Watts said firefighters were already at the Ticonderoga fire house having a meeting when the call came in, and responded directly to the scene.

“We had a very quick response, as we had a full crew in station preparing for our monthly meeting, so we were out the door within a minute or two,” the chief said. “Unfortunately, it had too much of a start before it was noticed and reported. I’d like to thank our mutual aid departments for their response as well. Everyone did a great job."

He said the homeowner has insurance, but is checking to see if that includes the barn.

The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the barn fire.

“Cause is believed to be accidental and under investigation to determine the exact cause,” Watts said. “No one was home at the time of the fire.”

In Hague, an electrical problem with a space heater is being blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a house on Battle Hill Road.

Fire officials said the home was vacant and under renovation when the fire began on Jan. 9.

The owner’s name was not available.

Contractors working inside the house had turned on space heaters before they left for Ticonderoga to get supplies, around 10 a.m., and found the single-story structure on fire when they returned.

Hague firefighters got mutual aid from Ticonderoga, Bolton and Crown Point departments.

No injuries were reported in fighting either blaze.