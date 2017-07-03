Fireworks vendors hope for last-minute sparks

× A fireworks tent sells permitted fireworks outside the Sticks and Stones Wood Fired Bistro and Bar on Route 9 in Schroon Lake. Pennsylvania-based Keystone Fireworks handles the set-up and supply and hires local vendors to sell sparklers and related legal fireworks. Photo by Christopher South

SCHROON LAKE — Some of the tents that pop up locally for Independence Day are from a Pennsylvania fireworks supplier who hires local vendors to sell permitted sparklers and similar items.

Mike Kingsley, one of the local vendors, said was hired by Keystone Fireworks for the second year in a row after the state legislature passed legislation allowing counties to control the sale of sparklers and related items.

Keystone Fireworks has been operating for over 20 years and has five Pennsylvania locations, and has been supplying the New York market for the last two years.

Branden Jarvis, an employee, said they were selling a variety of ground effects devices, including multiple device packs.

One of their popular items, he said, is called the Big Dog, which produces sparks for about three minutes.

Sales likely were dampened by the wet weather experienced through Saturday, but Kingsley hoped the good weather through the July 4 would increase sales.

Warren and Essex counties are among 39 of New York’s 62 counties that have permitted the use of sparklers.

The Warren County Municipal Code allows the use of safe “sparkling devices,” saying it would benefit citizens and local businesses.

The county permits the sale of certain sparklers between June 1 and July 5 or from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 of each year.

The permitted items can be ground-based or hand-held, produce a shower of sparks, and may include “a colored flame, an audible crackling effect, an audible whistle effect, and smoke.”

Not permitted are devices that rise into the air, fire inserts or projectiles, explode or produce a loud bang.

Permitted devices described in the municipal code include cone fountains, cylindrical fountains, novelties, party poppers, snappers and wooden dipped stick sparklers.

And like any holiday business, the tent outside Schroon Lake is offering sales — including buy one get one free, or free devices with a $100 or $200 purchase.

Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 5, Jarvis said anything not sold before July 5 goes on sale.

Kingsley said he must comply with all state regulations, including staying overnight with the inventory. Other safety regulations, such as no smoking within 50-feet of the tent, are enforced.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services issued a statement June 30 urging New Yorkers to use an “abundance of caution” when using permitted fireworks.