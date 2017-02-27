First aid training upcoming

MINEVILLE — The Mineville/Witherbee Fire Department and Essex County Emergency Services will sponsor a CPR and first aid training on March 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mineville/Witherbee Fire House. Cost will be $10. To register call 873-3907.
