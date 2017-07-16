First annual hunter education challenge slated

JOHNSBURG — Johnsburg’s Jr. Outdoor Club will hosting the first annual “NRA YHEC (Y-Heck)” at the Johnsburg Fish and Game Club on Saturday, Aug. 19. 

YHEC stands for Youth Hunter Education Challenge. This is a daylong competition in which youth will participate in rifle, shotgun, muzzle loading, archery, orienteering, hunter safety, hunter responsibility, and wildlife identification. 

This event is open to kids ages 9-18. There will be three divisions. Rifle, shotgun and muzzle loader will be limited to the junior and senior division. 

There is a $10 registration fee, and all participants will receive a t-shirt, bumper sticker, pencil and certificate of participation. 

Registration includes all ammunition, a picnic lunch and spaghetti dinner. Deadline is Aug. 1. 

For more information, contact Erika Patton at 251-4658 or epatton516@outlook.com. Space is limited to 30 participants and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

