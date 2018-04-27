First-ever downtown ‘walking conversation’ slated

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola “Walking is a key way to learn about a city,” said Jesse Feiler, president of the Friends of the Saranac River Trail.

PLATTSBURGH | Downtown Plattsburgh has so much culture to absorb, organizers of an upcoming walking tour had a tough time cramming everything into a brief itinerary.

As a result, Friends of the Saranac River Trail were forced to lop the itinerary off at Upper Bridge Street.

“We had too much,” said Jesse Feiler, the organization’s president. “We have enough stops we can do two or three more walks.”

Included on the first-ever “walking conversation” on Saturday, May 5 is a blend of traditional and unconventional destinations, including the North Country Food Co-Op, Wayward Sound Studio and the Plattsburgh Shoe Hospital, which Feiler said was one of the city’s hidden treasures.

The downtown mainstay is also a model of a how a business can successfully adapt over time.

“They do a tremendous amount of business over the internet,” Feiler said. “And they don’t compete with Amazon.”

Downtown revitalization is happening in subtle ways, he said.

Not many people may perhaps realize that the former Johnson’s Auto Glass Building at Macdonough Street is being transformed into a studio space, he said.

The Lake City is ripe for this type of adaptation, he said, because people enjoy relocating to a city with pre-existing infrastructure that can be transformed into new uses.

The walk is the first-ever local installment of Jane’s Walk, an event paying homage to Jane Jacobs, the famed reporter whose work “Death and Life of Great American Cities” was a landmark volume in the field of urban renewal in the early-1960s.

Organizers hope groups of ordinary folks can join and share information about their neighborhoods.

“Walking is a key way to learn about a city,” Feiler said. “It’s amazing.”

Plattsburgh is the latest city to join the movement, with dozens of cities across the U.S., including Syracuse, Hudson and New York City, holding similar events.

As the city hurdles towards its own renewal through the state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Feiler feels confident about the future.

“Organic things are happening.”

“Jane’s Walk: Plattsburgh” will be held on Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Participants are asked to meet in front of City Hall. Admission is free. For more info, visit saranacrivertrail.com or find them on Facebook.