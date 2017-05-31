First female 46er to be honored

TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga native Grace Leach Hudowalski, the first woman to climb all 46 High Peaks, will be honored at a program commemorating her accomplishments.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society is dedicating a historic marker to Hudowalski on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at the Hancock House.

Hudowalski, the first woman to climb all 46 Adirondack High Peaks, was born in Ticonderoga on Feb. 25, 1906, in a house which stood on the current site of the Ticonderoga Masonic Lodge at 10 Montcalm St.

The youngest of six children, she completed her 46 climbs with Mt. Esther on Aug. 26, 1937.

Hudowalski, who died in 2004, is remembered by Forty-Sixers as the long-time historian of the organization and for the inspiring personal letters she wrote to climbers during their quests.

The marker was made possible by a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

Following the marker dedication at 6 p.m., the public is invited to the Hancock House for refreshments and a showing of “The Mountains Will Wait for You,” a documentary about Hudowalski narrated by Johnny Cash.

Those who knew Grace Hudowalski are invited to share their memories at the event, Town Historian William Dolback said.

Hudowalski was a founding member of the Adirondack Forty-Sixer Club, an organization dedicated to climbing all 46 peaks over 4,000 feet in height.

Additional information can be found by calling 518-585-7868, via email at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com, or by visiting the Ticonderoga Historical Society’s Facebook page.