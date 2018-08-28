First flight from Washington lands at Plattsburgh International Airport

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A number of local officials gathered at Plattsburgh International Airport on Wednesday to welcome the first United Express flight from Washington, D.C.

PLATTSBURGH | The plane has landed.

Local officials welcomed the first incoming United Express flight from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, hailing the new service as a linchpin in regional economic development efforts by connecting Plattsburgh International to a major hub, Dulles International.

“This is an excellent step forward for the airport, and for the region,” said Airport Manager Christopher Kreig.

“It’s an exciting day for us,” said Bare Antolos, sales manager with United. “We can’t wait for the first flight to arrive.”

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

The Bombardier CRJ200 jet landed at Plattsburgh International with fanfare, two firetrucks blasting off water cannons as the plane crossed the tarmac.

And 10 minutes ahead of schedule.

Cheers sounded from county and state officials, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read as the jet rolled to a stop before the terminal.

“This regular jet service will literally allow our residents to go anywhere in the world,” Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said.

The new twice-daily flights will shuttle a maximum of 50 passengers per trip to and from Dulles International Airport.

SkyWest replaces PenAir, who was the airport’s previous Essential Air Service provider with flights to Boston.

Enplanements out of Plattsburgh, before the new service and terminal upgrades, averaged around 120-130,000 per year, according to Kreig.

With the new service and upcoming completion of 11 capital projects funded by the state Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, enplanements are projected at over 250,000.

Asked whether there was a target number of enplanements officials hope to reach, Kreig smiled.

“As many as possible,” he said. “Our hope is that as the service grows, word gets out ... it will open up opportunities to expand the service.”

Tickets to Washington, D.C. for the next few weeks are listed between $149-249 per passenger, one way.

Fliers can book tickets at united.com.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

OFFICIALS HOLD COURT

“Who would’ve thought we’d have this sort of service in Plattsburgh?” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said. “It was unthinkable just 12 years ago.”

Douglas praised the new service as the culmination of decades of work on behalf of the chamber, the county legislature, the state and community partner organizations.

Douglas dubbed Plattsburgh International as “Montreal’s second airport,” an effort long blocked across the border by red tape and business bureaucracy, he said:

“We raised our hands over here.”

McManus praised United for working with North Country Honor Flight, a local organization that flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to view war memorials.

“We wish United Express success in this market,” he said.

State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateugay) said that he hopes by connecting Plattsburgh to Washington and opening up new travel opportunities, there will be a resulting impact on the local economy.

“This new service will provide endless opportunities to improve the bustling North Country economy, and allow residents to visit locations all around the world,” Jones said.

“We hope residents and visitors will use this new service,” said Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), chair of the county’s airport subcommittee, before turning to a United representative. “Your success is our success in this community.”

“We want to welcome United Express to town as they bring their premier service to Greater Plattsburgh region,” said Cashman. The airport’s campus lies mostly in the Town of Plattsburgh. “I want to congratulate my colleagues in the county legislature both past and present for their hard work to getting us here today. We continue to look forward to the exciting developments unfolding at the airport campus.

“This is one more example of investments and collaborations by countless individuals that are elevating Plattsburgh.”

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

WELCOMING PASSENGERS

Passengers awaiting the next departing flight to Washington appeared amused and befuddled by the horde of local officials and media in the terminal on Wednesday, but graciously accepted goodie bags filled with United merchandise.

“I didn’t even know we were the first,” Westport resident Derinda Sherman laughed, surrounded by local radio, newspaper and television reporters.

Sherman and her husband, Sam, were on their way to their granddaughter’s first birthday party.

Where before the couple would drive well over seven hours to visit their relatives in Washington, D.C. and Virginia, or drive to Burlington International or Albany International to catch flights, now it’s just a half-hour drive to Plattsburgh, she said.

“This will be so much more convenient, going back and forth,” said Sherman.

In the future, she hopes to catch international flights from Plattsburgh.

“I really want to go to Puerto Rico.”

The first flight into Plattsburgh arrived at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The first flight to Washington, D.C. departed just after 3:30 p.m.