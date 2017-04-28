First LEOs Club chartered in Schroon Lake

× Expand Photo provided

SCHROON LAKE — A popular fraternal organization has formed a farm team designed to install civic virtues in the next generation of tomorrow’s leaders.

Meet the LEOs.

Thirteen Schroon Lake students were inducted earlier this month as charter members of the town’s first LEOs Club. The students include club President Emily Maisonville, Vice President Harrison Gereau, Second Vice President Alyssa Decesare, Secretary Alora Bearor, Treasurer Gabriel Gratto, and club members Victoria Buell, Malena Gereau, Christian Gratto, Anna Maisonville, Paul Provoncha, Shelbie Rice, Izabella Slyman and Levi Williams.

The LEOs — which is an acronym for Leadership, Experience and Opportunity — are a youth organization which mirrors the responsibilities, activities, and outlook of the Lion’s Club.

On April 4, at Schroon Lake Central School, the students were joined by friends, family, and fellow Lions to accept the honor of being not only the first of their kind in Schroon Lake, but only the third LEOs Club in a district that spans a region between Plattsburgh, Ogdensburg, and Schroon Lake.

The Lion’s Club has been working toward a LEOs charter for the last 20 years, said Schroon Lake Lions President Glen Repko.

The Schroon Lake LEO Club received its official charter in December 2016, giving the club the additional accolade of a centennial charter.

This occasion would not have been possible without the work of several within the community, including Schroon Lake Central Superintendent Steve Gratto and Lions Club members Mary Gereau and Dennis Root, under the direction of club secretary Betty Manley and President Repko.

The students who were inducted also played a large role in helping with the club’s establishment.

Before the ceremony began, students welcomed their guests while posing for photos with their fellow LEOs and Lions. On a night of celebration the students were modest in accepting their honors.

According to Repko, the leadership qualities, participation in extracurricular activities like student council and national honor society, and willingness to go beyond the expectations set for them made it easy to see why these students had been chosen as the founding members of this organization.

The LEOs are already planning activities, starting with a community game night for the elementary age students.

This event will be followed by an open gym for those who are older. The club also plans to organize a community clean up day to mirror the clean-up that the Lion’s Club does for the town already. Dates are still being determined for these events.

The Schroon Lake Lion’s will be providing mentorship to the LEOs as the club moves forward.