First Night announces New Year’s Eve lineup

Photo by Nancy LaBombard/First Night Saranac Lake People dance in the Harrietstown Town Hall at a previous First Night Saranac Lake.

SARANAC LAKE | This Adirondack village’s all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration is known for pulling entertainment from all kinds of cultural traditions.

The band that will close this year’s party is a great example of that.

Soulsha is a self-described “Afro-Celtic funk” band from Boston, offering a high-energy blend of bagpipes, African percussion, fiddle, horns, bass and drums to keep dancers out on the floor until the stroke of midnight.

That’s just one of 18 performers in the just-released lineup for the 12th annual First Night Saranac Lake, which is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.

Twelve of those are live music, ranging from fiddling to funk and from samba to swing. Others include comedy and kids’ shows.

There are also two acts inspired by Roosevelt presidents. Colorado-based impersonator Joe Weigand becomes Teddy Roosevelt in a show he performed this fall to a packed town hall in Saranac Lake. Roosevelt Dime, named for FDR rather than TR, is a swinging downstate band full of soul and banjo.

For laughs, there will be nationally renowned stand-up comic Owen Benjamin, who lives right here in Saranac Lake, and improv comedy troupe Completely Stranded, a First Night favorite from nearby Clinton County.

Primate Fiasco plays high-energy dance music on old-school instruments. Black Mountain Symphony, who will precede them at the Elks Lodge, is truly eclectic, from baroque violin to funk-rock.

The Atkinson Family is a favorite North Country bluegrass band but hasn’t played at First Night Saranac Lake until now. Meanwhile, ace Vermont fiddler Patrick Ross will return after fronting the bluegrass quartet Hot Flannel here last year.

Children’s entertainment is a highlight of every First Night, and this year offers the Nate & Kate Kids Show, a husband and wife from Ithaca who mix songs and juggling. Also returning is LoonWorks, a perennial First Night favorite full of magic, clowning and, yes, audience participation. Meanwhile, kids and adults can get into the groove of Soma Beats, a local African dance troupe.

First Night Saranac Lake mixes up its lineup every year, but its bedrock is a pool of talented local and regional performers it can invite back repeatedly.