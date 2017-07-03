Fish Hatchery displays ingenuity with refurbished truck

× The Essex County Fish Hatchery has a new tanker truck, thanks to some ingenuity by the DPW department to refurbish an out-of-use truck. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Fish Hatchery in Crown Point needed a new truck, but did not have the cash to do so.

The solution — they created a new hatchery truck out of a former DPW vehicle with a bed and tanks which will be usable when it comes time to find another truck.

“Our old truck is a 1986 model and we asked the board for $70,000 and the board could not come up with that,” Deputy Superintendent of Public Works Jim Dougan said. “We found a 2008 truck which was otherwise in good shape hut the engine was gone.”

The county, Dougan said, allocated funds for a new engine and his crew went to work.

“We were able to create the new vehicle for $23,000: $18,000 was for the tanks and the flatbed, so we only spent about $5,000 on the actual truck.”

The fish hatchery stocks around 50,000 fish per year into the waters of Essex County, and Dougan said the new truck allows them to do so more effectively and safely.

“On the old truck, we had to have a net, climb up to the top of the tanks and net the fish out of the tank,” Dougan said. “There was a lot of work that had to be done and it was time consuming.”

Now, the tanks which sit atop the new flatbed on the truck, have sliding gates on the side and an extender shoot to allow the workers to empty the tanks of fish into the rivers, ponds and streams.

It also comes with a new basket area for the workers to stand in, ladders to access the tanks, and a basket to carry cones and other tools and equipment the workers need when delivering fish.

“There is a lot less hassle and it makes the process a lot safer,” Dougan said. “The flatbed and tanks can also be moved to a new truck when the time calls for that.”

Dougan also said the truck can be driven with a Class D license, which allows all the workers at the hatchery to operate the vehicle.

“The old truck needed a Class B license, so we would have to take one of our DPW drivers away in order to move the fish,” Dougan said.

Dougan showed off the new tanker to members of the board of supervisors at the monthly DPW meeting June 19.