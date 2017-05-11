Fishing tourneys good for area

× At a press conference on the economic impact of Lake Champlain fishing tournaments held in Ticonderoga are, from left: former town supervisor William Grinnell, state Bass Federation President Thomas Luciano, and ROOST Data Analyst Jay Bennett. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – The anglers that come to southern Essex County for fishing tournaments pump $1.5 million into the local economy, a new study shows.

Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism President James McKenna said the impact of the annual tournaments is enormous.

“It’s the combination of everybody working together that does it,” he said. “We can prove the numbers are there with this data.”

The reported titled Ticonderoga/Lake Champlain 2016 Fishing Survey Results shows participants in the tournaments came from 11 states and Canada, and 73 percent stayed in Ticonderoga lodging.

Of those, 98 percent said they’d visit Ticonderoga or the Lake Champlain region again, and that while here 85 percent shopped and 87 percent dined locally.

The number of nights they stayed varied from none to six, with most staying two nights, and they spent an average of $405 for lodging and $172 for meals.

That translated to $1.5 million in direct spending, sending $54,700 to Essex County in sales tax revenue.

“When there’s time and dollars committed, we need to make sure it’s spent right,” McKenna said. “The age group is right on, 46 to 55. We have a lot of repeat visitation.”

Many anglers travel more than 100 miles to get to the Ticonderoga events, he said.

“A lot of northeast states are represented, and Ontario,” McKenna said. “We want to see new people introduced to our market and people coming again and again. I think the best marketing we can have is people talking positively about the destination.”

× Speaking about the new survey of anglers participating in fishing tournaments based in Ticonderoga are, from left: Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright, ROOST President James McKenna, and ROOST Director of Communications Kim Rielly. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“Fishing tournaments have a significant impact on our local economy,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “We’ve been working with ROOST on them for many years. In 2016, the number of fishing tournaments increased into our shoulder seasons.”

He said the scheduled tournaments increased again, going from 24 in 2016 to 30 for this year.

Courtright recognized former town supervisor William Grinnell as an advocate of the fishing tournies and working to assist them.

Grinnell said he like to see ROOST increase its financial aid to the communities that host the tournaments.

“Being that the numbers are so positive, will ROOST help the town grow as far as a cash commitment?” he asked. “We’re in the same territory.”

McKenna said the area does need more lodging.

“We see some folks staying outside our area,” McKenna said. “We need to see more rooms here. Some new rooms have opened in Port Henry; that’s a good thing.”

The Village Inn, Edgemont Bed-and-Breakfast and Port Home have all opened in Port Henry.

McKenna said only 10 percent of the tournament participants didn’t stay overnight while here.

“The average stay is two days and two nights, even longer,” he said. “This clearly tells us these tournaments should continue.”

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said Ticonderoga and other towns get a positive economic impact from the tournaments.

“We want to welcome the many fishing tournaments and we’re glad to support them,” he said.

New York State The Bass Federation President Thomas Luciano said prizes can run as high as $100,000 for first place in professional fishing tournaments and $10,000 in amateur ones.

ROOST helps The Bass Federation with some funding using the $2 million in occupancy tax money it gets annually from Essex County to promote and advertise the county.

“On our (amateur) level, it (prize money) depends on the entries,” Luciano said. “We’d give a $1,000 purse; the highest is $10,000. The idea is drawing them (anglers) into the area. The money we get from ROOST goes toward payouts, to encourage people to come in.”

The direct spend was calculated with a 7 percent margin of error, using a sample size of 184 respondents out of 1,850 participants. The link to the online survey was distributed to participants while they were at the tournaments last year.