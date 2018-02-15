FISU offers briefing on Lake Placid visit

× Members of the local organizing committee and members of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) meet with the media to discuss the possibility of bringing the World University Games to the Lake Placid/Wilmington region in 2023. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WILMINGTON | The Olympic region put its best foot forward over the past week to make members of an international delegation feel welcome as they weigh Lake Placid’s bid to host the 2023 World University Games.

Members of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) were given an tour of the region, from Plattsburgh to Tupper Lake and throughout the Tri-Lakes area, as local organizations showed off the venues and area they hope will be part of the winning bid for the global sporting event.

Members of both committees met with members of the media Feb. 2 in the Cloudspin Lodge at Whiteface Mountain, all giving a positive vibe to the chance the region will be chosen to host the 2023 winter event.

“We want to commend the bidding committee for the excellent job they have done here,” said Eric Saintrond, vice chair of the Evaluation Committee for FISU.

Local officials aim to use the games as a way to leverage investment for regional infrastructure needs, including housing and lodging.

And of course, reigniting that Olympic spark wouldn’t hurt, either.

Saintrond, who also serves as the Secretary General for FISU, said they want to work hand-in-hand with candidates they find have a quality bid and the proper facilities.

“We don’t seek out more candidates than we need,” he said. “As soon as we have a good candidate, we get together and we try to work together to get a good fit. We will put together a very long, detailed report together to present to FISU and the bidding committee will also present in March.”

The local committee will travel to Lausanne, Switzerland to make a formal presentation to FISU on March 2. If awarded, officials would then immediately get to work drafting a contract. A new committee will also be formed to create a master plan.

Saintrond said FISU has changed their evaluation process to allow them more time at each bidding venue, which allows them to present a more detailed report.

“I would say when we have completed our report and the bidding committee presents their report, the board will have all the information they need to make the right decision,” he said, adding, “I hope all of the students around the world will enjoy this wonderful area.”