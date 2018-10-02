Six arrested in connection with pot burglary

CHAZY | Six people have been charged in connection with a home invasion of a marijuana grow operation in Chazy.

State police responded to reports from a neighbor of a burglary in progress at 62 Sugarbush Drive in Chazy on Saturday at 4:43 p.m.

Authorities said the neighbor, an eyewitness, had attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle and was nearly run over as it was leaving the scene.

The homeowner, Robert K. Bailey, 61, was growing marijuana, police said.

The suspects allegedly forced entry to the home and stole plants and marijuana that had already been harvested.

Troopers later located the vehicle on state Route 22 in Beekmantown.

Driver Nicole E. Daniels, 18, and Matthew A. Barcomb, 35, both of Plattsburgh, were taken into custody.

Authorities later located Richard C. Trombley, 67, of Mooers, James G. Ayotte and Wendy L. Barbeau, both 41 and of West Chazy.

Barcomb, Ayotte, Barbeau and Daniels were each charged with one count of second degree burglary, a felony.

Daniels was additionally charged with one count of second degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Trombley was charged with fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket for Chazy Town Court.

Bailey was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and unlawful growing of marijuana, a public health law misdemeanor.

He was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Chazy Town Court.

Barcomb and Daniels were arraigned in the Chazy Town Court. Both were released after posting bail.

Ayotte was arraigned in the Chazy Town Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond. Barbeau was arraigned in Chazy Town Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

State police said the robbery was an isolated incident.