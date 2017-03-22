Five arrested in Plattsburgh drug bust

PLATTSBURGH — Five people are in police custody after a pair of raids revealed a cache of drugs and cash on Tuesday.

The raid by the Plattsburgh Police Department, the New York State Police and members of the Adirondack DEA task force at a Champlain Street residence netted 125 bags of heroin, 115 bags of crack cocaine and about $9,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested and charged the following with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, class B felony:

Katie L. Cook, 23, of Plattsburgh; Katrina Burnell, 29, of Plattsburgh; Henry Hart, 38, of Lake Placid; Marceline Diop, 24, of the Bronx, and Thurmeshia Young, 23, of the Bronx.

All appeared in front of Hon. Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail under $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

The warrant, said city police, was issued after a lengthy investigation into the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.

Cook, Burnell and Hart were arrested on Champlain Street. 

Diop and Young were taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at a hotel on Route 3 in Plattsburgh

The street values of the narcotics seized are approximately $4,500 in heroin, and $10,000 dollars in crack cocaine, police said.

The arrests join a raid in Ticonderoga conducted on Saturday that saw nine people taken into custody on drug charges.

A raid in Plattsburgh in January netted 400 bags of heroin and led to the arrest of six suspects.

